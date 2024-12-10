Outlander Season 7, Episode 11 was an integral episode for the season that featured one shocker after the other. The biggest of them, however, was William learning a secret that had been kept from him for decades. This information changes everything about what William thinks of himself. “His entire sense of direction for his entire life has been his dedication to his role as a Lord and his dedication to King and country. And that completely falls apart in an instant," William portrayer Charles Vandervaart aptly told TV Insider. Outlander Season 7, Episode 12 will deal with the immediate fallout from that revelation while another one is made. New images of the upcoming episode courtesy of the outlet tease a physical confrontation between father and son as they both come to terms with the new normal.

William is a ball of walking anger, according to his demeanor in the images. He confronts Jamie in a secluded area and looks like he's ready to punch the man he now knows is his father. Under normal circumstances, he would have been happy to pummel a rebel -- and he still might -- but this new layer complicates things. "[William] a Fraser after all. He has that rage that all the Frasers have. So I mean, he doesn’t take it super well. There’s a lot of anger in there," Vandervaart said. His anger spills over to almost everyone he meets.

Anger and Confusion Dominate 'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 12.