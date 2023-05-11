We're approaching the end of what has been a ferociously long Droughtlander with the return of Starz's historical time traveling series, Outlander. While audiences will be glad to return to the New World and the Frasers, the upcoming season is earmarked as the popular show's penultimate outing as it begins to close out the captivating love story of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe). Now, new images have been released by Starz via SheKnows, and centers on the couple and what is next for the pair and their extended family on Fraser's Ridge.

For Jamie and Claire, their lives have revolved for a long time around conflicts and wars. This is a reality both characters are familiar with, and it would seem a repeat is around the corner. Claire Randall is a WWII nurse, who after seeing the horrors of that global conflict is flung back in time to 18th Century Scotland. There she meets Jamie Fraser, a young Scottish warrior occupied by a conflict of his with own - the Jacobite rebellion. The period drama saw the couple survive countless traumatic experiences while nurturing a fierce love and devotion for one another. The Frasers of the Ridge have longed fended off potential threats to their home and family, however, the biggest threat yet seemingly lies ahead as Season 7 will see the story move to the start of the American Revolutionary War.

The new images of Jamie and Claire is centered on this premise, however, even war can't separate these two entwined hearts, even on the battlefield where cannons fire. One image sees the pair in each other's arms on a battlefield, and while Dr. Fraser looks fairly stressed, Jamie seems to have his eyes for none other his Sassenach. The next image still have the couple embracing, but Jamie does not seem to want to let go. We know the pair rarely fend well whenever war breaks out around them - few people do. However, trust them to do whatever it takes to be reunited should that happen.

New Faces in Season 7 Including Little Roger?

Claire and Jaime share a couple more shots wherein they look set for war, but they aren't the only shots we get to swoon over. Brianna "Bree" Fraser MacKenzie, portrayed by Sophie Skelton, and her husband, Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) get a few brilliant shots in and perhaps, might Bree be pregnant. Season 7 is set to welcome a number of new faces one of which is Jamie's illegitimate son, young William (Charles Vandervaart). The series will also welcome Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips as the Hunter siblings Rachel and Denzell.

The first half of Season 7 of Outlander will premiere on Starz on June 16 while the second part arrives in 2024. Check out the rest of the images below:

