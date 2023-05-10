Starz's hit historical drama series, Outlander is set to take us back in time once more when the first half of its extended 16-episode penultimate seventh season premieres on June 16. While the end of the Droughtlander is nigh, new images of the Frasers have been released at Entertainment Weekly that point toward the faces and individuals that would grace our screens as the family prepares to be flung to the very center of the Revolutionary War.

The Starz series is based on Dana Gabaldon's books and tells the epic love story of Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), who in the aftermath of being taken back in time to 18th Century Scotland falls for a young Scottish warrior named Jamie Fraser. Being a WWII nurse armed with the knowledge of the future, the couple's romance is one that could change the course of history. At the end of the last season, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and his Sassenach were split by circumstances beyond their control as their lives were threatened after being imprisoned by Richard Brown's (Chris Larkin) men. Their nephew Ian (John Bell) was able to rescue Jamie while Claire remained in Willmington awaiting execution. One thing is for certain, Jaime will be back to rescue his wife, however, that might just be the start of their challenges as they will be soon thrown into the ferocity of the Revolutionary War as teased for Season 7.

The first image shows the Fraser family at the Ridge together with the exception of Jamie, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), young Ian, Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small), Roger McKenzie (Richard Ranking) and Claire are all pictured on a porch. In another image, young Ian and Rachel are seen engaged in conversation, meanwhile, we see Brianna and Roger share a loving gaze as the pair seem to have eyes for none other but themselves. Another image shows the trio of Brianna, Lord John Grey (David Berry), and young William (Charles Vandervaart) the illegitimate son of Jamie, engaged in conversation. Decked in the bright-colored uniform of the British Redcoats, he comes across as a strong figure just like his father.

The penultimate season of the series will feature a new, moving rendition of the opening theme "The Skye Boat Song" from the legendary Sinéad O'Connor which will certainly be brilliant. However, that is not all we can expect from the upcoming season. While speaking to EW, Balfe who portrays Claire teased that war is afoot in the new season saying, "It has been such a constant in her life, she knows how to function in that reality." Balfe goes on to add, "It's a skill and it's a strength, but it's also a wound. We've seen Claire in this position before. In the time of war, life becomes very immediate. She can see that a lot of these things are weighing very heavily on Jamie. As a wife, she's trying to be there for him and be a support while also being scared for his life. But Claire is not just that. As a doctor, she's right there, if not on the front lines, then very close to it."

The first half of Season 7 of Outlander will premiere on Starz on June 16 while the second part arrives in 2024. Watch a teaser below: