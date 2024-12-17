William has taken center stage in the past few episodes of Outlander after one of the biggest secrets in the show was revealed. Outlander Season 7, Episode 12 essentially shows William coming undone after his ideas about himself were upended. After roaming around town, he ended up at a brothel, where an encounter with a sex worker calmed him down. She was the only honest person with him, and they formed a connection that series star Charles Vandervaart told TV Insider will persist in the coming episode. However, it might not be as everyone expects. Vandervaart discussed William and Jane's (Silvia Presente) connection, saying:

“There’s going to be a bond that resonates and that continues—whether or not that’s something more romantic or just them sticking around by each other’s side. I do feel like William now has a duty to protect Jane just because of their bond."

Charles Vandervaart Explains Why William Connected with Jane in 'Outlander' Season 7

Most of William's relationships go into the dirt following his behavior in Episode 12. Even with Jane, their interaction started with Jane going as Arabella, and they had to begin again. Being with Jane exposed William to himself and forced him to confront ideas he had long held about himself. “In his mind, him allowing himself to enjoy that moment and not resist that kind of temptation is a loss of his honor," the actor spoke of his character's state of mind during the act. He added:

"I don’t think he wanted to be with Arabella. I think he wanted to be with Jane, which is an important distinction. It’s something that he would’ve liked to experience with Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small), his first love interest in the show. But this time around, he does feel a connection. It’s two people that are fighting for an idea of what they want in their lives, and not in very good circumstances."

Vandervaart also teased some action for William in the upcoming episodes. “Eventually, there is some action. Whether or not it’s battlefield action, we’ll have to see. He’s a man of action," the actor said. In Outlander Season 7, Episode 13, "Hello, Goodbye," airing on Friday, December 20, "Brianna (Sophie Skelton) works to thwart a treacherous plan that endangers her family. A surprise encounter brings new understanding to Roger's (Richard Rankin) journey in the past. Ian and Rachel take a big step in their relationship - as the Revolutionary War rears its head once again."

