If there is one thing audiences of Starz's Outlander can be certain of, its unexpected twists and turns just when the waters have calmed somewhat. Central to the twists so far in Season 7 Part 2 has been Richard Rankin's Roger MacKenzie, who has encountered his fair share of obstacles in his drive to rescue his kidnapped son. Last Friday's episode of the beloved series, threw a spanner in the works for another who had enjoyed a blissful time of late. Now back in America with Lord John Grey (David Berry), Claire (Caitríona Balfe), receives news of the presumed passing of her husband, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). His ship, the Euterpe, had been lost at sea as he made the crossing to return to Claire and the Colonies.

As expected, the news brings unimaginable grief to Claire and Lord John. However, their mourning is cut short with news being brought to Lord John of the impending arrest of Claire as a spy. To save her from the noose, the British soldier shockingly offers to marry her, with Claire clearly uninterested in the notion. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Berry explains that his character's proposal comes at a point of intense grief for both involved. "I don't think Lord John wants to be married to Claire at all," he explains. "That is an act of sacrifice for Jamie and Claire. It is Lord John completely acting again in service of the Frasers. It's an act of love for them and for Jamie — to protect the thing that Jamie values most, which is Claire."

While it might be an unexpected offer which may create a rift between Claire and John, there is logical reasoning and love behind it. Speaking further, Berry expands on Lord John's quick-minded decision, saying:

"She's recklessly spiraling and putting herself in danger. Lord John is trying to hold things together for them. Does he want to be married to Claire? No. He has a life and needs and wants that exist beyond the Frasers. To understand the sacrifices that he's making and the frustration that he feels towards Claire is a huge source of drama and conflict between the two of them."

John and Jamie's Special Bond in 'Outlander'

Image via Starz

Lord John and Jamie have a long and storied history between them. From their days at Ardsmuir Prison, where an incarcerated Jamie served as the de facto leader of the prisoners, and Lord John as warden. The relationship between the pair has morphed greatly into a strong brotherly bond. It is that bond and the accompanying love that has seen him grief-stricken as he was with news of Jamie's supposed death. "Lord John has a deep and profound love for Jamie," Berry said. "The extent to which we sympathize with that depends on how much you really think that he should feel this grief, but there's certainly the love that he's displayed for the Frasers over time. His relationship with them is undeniable. He's done everything for them."

New episodes of Outlander Season 7 premiere on Fridays on the Starz app and at 8 PM ET on Starz. The franchise expands next year with the prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

