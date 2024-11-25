Season 7 Part 2 of the epic series, Outlander, premiered last Friday on Starz, and we are simply glad that it did. Returning home to Bonnie Scotland are Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) alongside young Ian (John Bell), in what proved to be quite an emotional episode. Despite the desire to remain in Scotland for the final days and months of old Ian Murray's (Steven Cree) life, Claire and young Ian were called away back to America by Lord John Grey's (David Berry) urgent call for aid. So what is the British Army officer and diplomat's agenda for the remaining episodes of Season 7?

Lord John is currently in Philadelphia, nursing the wounds of his relative, Henry Grey, who has been shot twice in the abdomen and is in need of surgery even as the American Revolutionary War rages all around. Speaking with TV Insider, Berry explains that for the second half of Season 7, Lord John “has a very pragmatic agenda, which is to safeguard the Frasers.” The character had long held romantic affection for Heughan's Jamie Fraser from as far back as the pair's time together at Ardsmuir Prison. Here Lord John was the warden, and Jamie was the de facto leader of the prisoners held there. Such feelings, according to Berry, have since faded from memory, saying:

“I don’t think he’s really thinking at this point in the relationship that they’re ever going to be together. He’s come to terms with that. Jamie will never be his.”

While Lord John and Jamie will never be an item, the pair have since developed a relationship based on mutual respect and sacrifice. Both owe their lives to one another, but there is the small sacrifice of Lord John raising Jamie's illegitimate son, William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), as his. Berry goes on to explain that the relationship between John and his adopted son will be tested before Season 7 comes to an end. By the time we get to the show's final season, Lord John and William will remain together. He adds:

“I think that the relationship again is made very strong. If anything, [the second half of Season 7] will show us a new side of Lord John. He is not just Jamie’s lapdog. He has his own thoughts, opinions, and love. He’s his own man.”

More From the 'Outlander'-verse? We Can Hope

Image via Starz

Berry's character has been an interesting character to follow since his introduction in Season 2. The evolution of his relationship with Jamie and his family has been fascinating to watch. There had been conversations regarding a prospective Lord John Grey spin-off. A show centered on the soldier and diplomat is an adventure Berry will relish to take part in. Berry explains to TV Insider, saying:

“A Lord John series has been thrown around for a while. If it came and I could continue the character, I’d for sure relish that opportunity. There’s more story to be told and there’s extra dimensions to the character. To see Lord John as his own agent, his own man [this season], maybe that will allow audiences to see him in his own spin-off.”

New episodes of Outlander Season 7 premiere on Fridays on the Starz app and at 8 PM ET on Starz.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz Story By Ronald D. Moore Writers Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts Network Starz Directors Metin Hüseyin, Jamie Payne Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts Character(s) Mrs. Bug, Lord John Grey, Angus Mhor, William Ransom, Josiah / Keziah Beardsley, Rupert MacKenzie, Marsali MacKimmie Fraser, Lizzie Wemyss, Fergus Claudel Fraser, Frank Randall / Jonathan Black Jack Randall, Ian Fraser Murray, Brianna Randall, Claire Randall Fraser, Roger Wakefield, Dougal MacKenzie, Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, Jamie Fraser Expand

