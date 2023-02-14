In celebration of Valentine's Day, the most romantic day of the year, Starz has just released the new opening title sequence for Outlander Season 7, perhaps the most romantic television series ever. And though Valentine's Day sometimes disappoints, or can be a painful reminder of one's lack of romance, Outlander has never disappointed, and it certainly won't start now. The new opening sequence, which will accompany the series' penultimate season, features a new rendition of its original opening sequence song, 'The Skye Boat Song', sung by the legendary Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor.

Throughout Outlander's six-season run, the series has consistently featured 'The Skye Boat Song' in its opening title sequence, with each season featuring a new rendition of the song accompanied by new imagery that reflects the shifting settings of the time travel series. The newest rendition, sung by O'Connor, draws from the changing landscape of the show. O'Connor's emotional vocals roll over the opening credits, which shows both the series' Scottish origins and American future. Images of cannons are contrasted with a call back to the magical Craigh na Dun, which serves as the conduit for time travel in the series, and the catalyst for all of Claire and Jamie's adventures.

Of O'Connor's new performance, Matthew B. Roberts, the series showrunner and executive producer said, "[w]e are honored to have Sinead O’Connor performing 'The Skye Boat Song.’ Her rendition is, for me, a reminder of all that’s beautiful about ‘Outlander.’ She is talented beyond measure. Hers is a voice of the ages — one which pierces heart and soul — and embodies the spirit of the show."

Outlander originally premiered on Starz in 2014. The series is based on the beloved book series by Diana Gabaldon, an epic love story that spans centuries and oceans. The series tells the story of Claire Randall, a nurse in the Second World War who finds herself transported to eighteenth-century Scotland during her second honeymoon. In this new world, Claire soon meets a man named Jamie Fraser, who will change her life, and history, forever. The series frequently pivots timelines, often focusing on certain historical events from the perspective of personal experience.

The series stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in the two lead roles. Season 7 will premiere on Starz this summer. You can watch the new title sequence below.