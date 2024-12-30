[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 7 Part 2 of Outlander.]

Summary The final season of 'Outlander' has wrapped, leaving emotional turmoil for the characters and the actors.

In Season 7 Part 2, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) believed Jamie (Sam Heughan) to be dead, leading to intense grief, but their reunion causes a dramatic shift.

The actors experienced heightened emotions wrapping up the series, making peace with saying goodbye to a world they were a part of for 10 years.

While Season 7 Part 2 of the Starz series Outlander is currently airing, the actors have already wrapped shooting the final season and said goodbye to a world they’ve been a part of bringing to life for the past 10 years. The second half of the season has seen Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) return to Scotland, at the same time Brianna (Sophie Skelton) was searching for her kidnapped son in the ‘80s and Roger (Richard Rankin) found himself in 1739. Always full of emotional turmoil for the beloved characters who are no strangers to facing enemies threatening to pull their family apart, Outlander continues to highlight how love will endure across centuries and provide hope that the Frasers and MacKenzies will be reunited again.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Balfe and Heughan talked about how intense the impending ending of the series was, the heightened emotions they experienced, having Jamie make amends with Laoghaire (Nell Hudson), Claire’s emotional low point, how different it felt for each of them to film Claire and Jamie’s reunion, and the drama and trauma of the series’ relationships.

Shooting the Final Season of 'Outlander' Felt Like Being on an Emotional Roller Coaster

Collider: What most surprised you about the emotions of wrapping this show? Did it feel anything like you thought it would, at the end of the last day?

CAITRIONA BALFE: The leading up to it was the hardest part. A lot of people were feeling very out of sorts. The anxiety of the impending ending was quite intense for me anyway. And then, there was a lot of ugly crying on my behalf.

SAM HEUGHAN: The last day was emotional, but so were the weeks, even months, beforehand. Sometimes there were things happening or emotions where I’d be like, “Where is this coming from? What is this?” And you’d realize, “Oh, my God, it’s because we’re doing the last season.” There were days like when we did the last final read-through where I was crying, but then the next day, I’d be good with it. You make your peace. And then, we kept getting reminded, throughout the show. There would be these moments where you were like, “Oh, this might be the last time that I work with this person, or the last time we see this location.” There were multiple goodbyes. It was so draining. It was so tiring because you were constantly feeling like you were on this roller coaster of emotions. I can’t even imagine what it feels like for the fans. But there is still so much to look forward to. We haven’t finished just yet.

Jamie Fraser Returns to Scotland in 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2 To Make Amends