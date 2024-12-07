Outlander Season 7, Episode 11 took a wild turn in the wake of Claire and Lord John Grey's discovery that Jamie died (not) on a ship. Both parties were overcome with grief over losing the man they both loved, and their attempts at comforting each other turned into a grief and anger-charged sexual night. The turn of events surprised them both, and the morning after offered some clarity as they had an open conversation. It was clear that it was their grief doing all the work, but the protective jealousy in Jamie will not understand, according to series star David Berry. Outlander Season 7, Episode 12 is titled "Carnal Knowledge," teasing sex as the topic, especially the night shared by Claire and Lord John Grey. Berry told TV Insider that the fallout from this single act will be huge when Jamie learns of it in the December 13 episode. He teased Jamie's overblown reaction and its effect on their friendship, saying,

“It’s going to have really profound consequences for their relationship. He doesn’t expect that Jamie’s going to react in the brutal way he does.”

Lord John Grey Loses Those He Cares About in 'Outlander' Season 7, Episode 12

The explosive episode turned Lord Grey's world upside down. The war between the Loyalists and the Rebels had reached his home, and his beloved son had learned that he'd been lied to his entire life. Coupling that with Jamie's reaction to the actions on that night, Lord Grey will lose everyone he cares about as the relationships suffer pain. “His relationship with his son is perhaps just as important and profound as his relationship with Jamie,” Berry said of how much these two mean to his character. He previewed the next episode from Lord Grey's point of view, saying,

“And to lose that and to have those things in opposition, one coming in, one going out at the same time, just throws him. He now must fight to get back his son and to repair that relationship and to be the father that he believes he is to William.”

In the next episode, the tensions from the war reach fever-pitch levels as people begin to desert the city. Jamie is back, unprepared for the news he's about to receive. Meanwhile, William unravels at the realization that everything he'd based his entire life on was a "lie." The characters try to mend their relationships, but what if some are too broken? Tune in to "Carnal Knowledge" to learn how everything plays out. Watch the episode's promo video above, which previews some events.

