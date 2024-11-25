When Outlander returned with its Season 7 mid-season premiere, it was most certainly welcome news. An exceedingly emotional episode, Unfinished Business, brought back to our screens a host of our favorite characters from the beloved Starz series and the show's next episode will seek to build on it. Outlander Season 7, Episode 10, titled "Brotherly Love," airs on Friday, November 29 and will feature the return of even more characters, including David Berry's portrayal of Lord John Grey. The episode's synopsis reads, "Claire and Ian arrive in Philadelphia to help the ailing Henry Grey; Roger and Buck receive an unexpected clue in their search for Jemmy." Starz has released a new sneak peek teasing what lies ahead.

The video opens with fan-favorite Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), sitting with his brother-in-law, Old Ian Murray (Steven Cree), and enjoying the beautiful view of Scotland. Here, Jamie pledges to remain with Ian as long as he needs him, given that Old Ian is dying of consumption. We quickly cross over to America where Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Young Ian (John Bell) have made it to British-occupied Philadelphia to operate on Lord John's relative, Henry Grey. Last Friday's closed with a shocking revelation: Geillis Duncan (Lotte Verbeek) is alive and well in the time period Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) finds himself. His shock is evident to the herbalist and fellow time traveler, and who can blame him? The video closes out with Claire presumably helping one of Lord John's household and the diplomat bringing bad news of Jamie to Claire.

The Colonies Have Gotten a Tad More Deadly for Young Ian

"Brotherly Love" will welcome back other familiar faces, including Jamie's son, William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart), and one of the Hunter siblings, Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small). Rachel's return might have an overarching bit of consequence for Young Ian, who has returned to America. Having returned to the colonies to win her hand, it's likely he will seek her out at his earliest convenience. Rachel has Ian's dog, Rollo, and lurking around her and the pet is Arch Bug (Hugh Ross), who blames Young Ian for the death of his wife, Murdina Bug (Sarah Collier), albeit the pair were trying to rob the Frasers when Ian shot at them. Arch Bug is likely to make an attempt at getting vengeance with series co-showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, previously saying, “I have a lot of empathy for that character. He was madly in love with Murdina, and you see what Jamie and Claire do for each other, because they’re so madly in love. So I think you can understand why he does what he does.”

Outlander is set to end with an eighth and final season, bringing to a close the engrossing love story of Jamie and Claire. But that is still some ways off as audiences still have some episodes of Season 7 to be excited about. Come the new year also, the Outlander universe is set to expand even further with a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. Blood of My Blood tells the story of Jamie and Claire's respective parents. Claire’s parents, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Mortiston, will be played by Jeremy Irvine and Hermoine Corfield, respectively. And Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, will be played by Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater.

New episodes of Outlander Season 7 premiere on Fridays on the Starz app and at 8 PM ET on Starz.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz Story By Ronald D. Moore Writers Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts Network Starz Directors Metin Hüseyin, Jamie Payne Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts Character(s) Mrs. Bug, Lord John Grey, Angus Mhor, William Ransom, Josiah / Keziah Beardsley, Rupert MacKenzie, Marsali MacKimmie Fraser, Lizzie Wemyss, Fergus Claudel Fraser, Frank Randall / Jonathan Black Jack Randall, Ian Fraser Murray, Brianna Randall, Claire Randall Fraser, Roger Wakefield, Dougal MacKenzie, Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, Jamie Fraser Expand

WATCH ON STARZ