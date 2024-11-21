On World Outlander Day, the official release date for Outlander Season 7 Part 2 was finally revealed. The first portion of the season left off on a cliffhanger, with audiences waiting patiently for the remaining episodes to drop. The long-running series based on Diana Gabaldon's novels, will now follow Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire's (Caitríona Balfe) anticipated return to Scotland, as they try to tie up loose ends from when they last roamed the Scottish Highlands. The main couple's trip to Lallybroch won't be as smooth as they hoped, with several challenges ahead. For those eagerly awaiting Outlander's comeback to the screen, here is everything you need to know about the second half of Season 7, including new cast members and what to expect from Jamie and Claire's tumultuous future amid the American Revolutionary War.

6 When Does 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2 Come Out?

The Droughtlander is nearly over, as the epic series returns to the screen on Friday, November 22 at 8 P.M. EST on Starz. Episodes will drop during this time slot each subsequent week until Friday, January 10, 2025. For those who aren't able to tune in when episodes air on TV, you can always catch up the day after, when they land on the Starz app.

Outlander Season 7 Part 1 came out in August 2023, more than a year before Part 2 is released. Although it was never clear why the season was split up, the reasoning could have something to do with the SAG and WGA strikes, which took place from May to September 2023. The strike delayed filming for Season 8, which only wrapped in September 2024. Dropping Part 2 later than usual might've been a way to mitigate the wait time for the show's final season, only airing in 2025.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2?

The official trailer for Season 7, Part 2 came out in October, showing Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian returning home to Scotland. Upon arrival in Lallybroch, they reunite with familiar faces, including Jamie's sister Jenny. However, it doesn't take long for Claire to be summoned back to America to care for Lord John's nephew, who was severely injured in battle. Once again, the lead pair has to part ways, with the clip suggesting that they will once again endure some trials.

Meanwhile, in the present day timeline, Briana is worried about her son's safety, especially after he disappears. According to the trailer, it seems like Roger will go on a time-traveling venture once more to retrieve their child, who likely traveled through the stones to another century. The last few scenes featured in the trailer are intense, to say the least. As Claire sobs at the thought of Jamie being in harm's way and Jemmy cries for help, the other half of Season 7 will likely keep audiences at the edge of their seats, eager to know what will happen next to the beloved characters.

4 Who Is Returning for 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2?

Outlander wouldn't be the same without Jamie and Claire, played by Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan. As is expected, the actors will reprise their roles as the loving couple, with other cast members returning too. Briana might be back in the present, but that doesn't mean that the character won't be in Season 7 Part 2. In fact, as the trailer hints at, Sophie Skelton and her TV husband Richard Rankin will reprise their respective roles and will face some challenges after their son gets kidnapped and potentially transported through the infamous stones. John Bell, who plays Young Ian, will also be in Part 2. According to Collider's review, the character will be smitten by a lass named Quaker Rachel Hunter (Izzy Meikle-Small).

Given that Jamie and Claire are heading back to Scotland, several characters featured in the show's earlier seasons that we never thought we'd see again, are confirmed to join the ensemble for the second half of the season. Among them are Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan, Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser, Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie, Steven Cree as Ian Murray, Layla Burns as Joan MacKimme, and Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser. Kristin Atherton will play Jamie's sister, Jenny, who was previously portrayed by Laura Donnelly. In addition to returning cast members, there will also be new actors joining in, including Gloria Obianyo (Dune), Rod Hallet (The Last Kingdom), and Chris Fulton (Bridgerton).

The only two characters that will no longer grace our screens for Part 2 are Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and Fergus (Cesar Domby). The last we saw of them was in Season 6, when they left Fraser Ridge in order to start fresh in a place where they could safely raise their children.

3 What Will 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2 Be About?

According to the synopsis provided by Starz, "viewers find Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home."

The war will affect Jamie and Claire directly when they once again part ways after Lord John Grey summons the latter to return to America to treat his nephew. As the protagonist travels to the other side of the globe, tensions arise in Scotland, putting Jamie in danger. The couple has been through thick and thin ever since they got married, and their union will face even greater threats in Season 7 Part 2. The same is true for Brianna and Roger, who will deal with new enemies trying to target their family. The major challenge they will face is finding Jemmy, after their son is kidnapped. Roger takes it upon himself to go after him with the help of his time-traveling ancestor, Buck, while Bree stays home with their daughter in the 20th century.

2 Will 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2 Be the Final Season?

Rest assured that it will still take a little while before Outlander is officially over. Although Season 8 has already been shot and the cast have already uttered their goodbyes on set, the final chapter of Jamie and Claire's period romance will only come to an end in 2025. Author Diana Gabaldon teased that Season 8's finale would be different from her books. She also noted that the final season will only have 10 episodes, and will be broadly inspired by her novel, An Echo in the Bone.

Yet, that doesn't mean that the Outlander universe won't continue to expand. A prequel focused on their parents' love stories is currently in the works, entitled Blood of My Blood. A few first look images have already been released, leading fans to feel even more excited about the prequel coming out. There is no release date for it yet, but we already know that Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy will play Jamie's parents, while Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine play Claire's.

Although the prequel has already finished filming and will be out soon, Starz executive President of Original Programming, Kathryn Busby did tell Deadline that the series won't get in the way of Outlander's release schedule for Season 8. Here is what she said:

“Outlander is such a very important show for us that we would love to have as much as we possibly can have. [The prequel will] absolutely not [take away Starz’s commitment to the original series]. What we’ve proven with the Power franchise is that we can have different lanes of storytelling around the same base. We believe that we can do that with Outlander as well. They are not mutually exclusive at all.”

1 Who Is Making 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2?

Ronald D. Moore has been Outlander's showrunner since day one, and he is also known for backing up For All Mankind and Battlestar Galactica. As the Starz original comes to an end soon, Moore already has other projects on his plate, including Blood of My Blood and an Amazon series about God of War.

Moore is responsible for overseeing Outlander Season 7 Part 2's creative direction alongside fellow showrunner Matthew B. Roberts. Both are also executive producers of the time-traveling drama with Maril Davis, Jim Kohlberg, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan.