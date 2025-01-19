[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 7 Part 2 of Outlander.]

Summary Sophie Skelton discusses Brianna's growth, her protective instincts, and anticipation for the epic final season of the Starz series 'Outlander.'

Skelton shares challenges of filming alone and with child actors, for her story arc in Season 7 Part 2, and the emotional reunion scene with Roger.

Brianna and Roger decide they want to stay put in one time period to keep their family together, marking a turning point in their story moving forward.

The Starz series Outlander just had its Season 7 Part 2 finale, leaving the beloved characters on an optimistic note to hold fans over until the final season. After finding their kidnapped son in 1980, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) brought Jemmy and Mandy to 1739, so that they could all be reunited with Roger (Richard Rankin). Knowing that she can’t risk running into her own father when he comes home from university and not running to return to a time period that Rob Cameron inhabits, all that’s left for Brianna and Roger to decide is what time period they should take up residence and raise their family in. But you’ll have to stay tuned for Season 8 for that!

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Skelton talked about Brianna’s growth over the seasons, letting her mama bear out, how lonely it was to shoot this block of episodes because the kids could only work limited hours, filming the reunion with Roger, why she’s super proud of this point in Bree and Roger’s relationship, that Brianna wants to keep her family together in one time period from now on, the “epic” final season, and what has most surprised her about the Outlander fandom. She also discussed being excited to take on new projects, why she’d like to film somewhere with sunshine, and being open to the possibility of another long-running TV series in the future.

Sophie Skelton Has Been Waiting To Play This Version of Brianna for Eight Years on 'Outlander'