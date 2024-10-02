From the time traveling world of Starz's Outlander, there's much fans of the historical epic drama can look forward to with the show's return just under two months away. The series is sadly drawing closer to a permanent Droughtlander, but before its final season arrives, new episodes of Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premiere on Starz on November 22. Ahead of the series' return, the series' leading stars have teased the Frasers' return to Bonnie Scotland and Lallybroch in what promises to be a tense reunion with family.

At the point of its mid-season break, the series' protagonists, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) board a ship bound for Scotland to oversee the return of a slain relative. Simon Fraser of Balnain (Angus Macfadyen), had died in the American Revolution fighting on the side of the British and Jamie and Claire had agreed to see his body returned home. It also provided the opportunity for Jamie to keep the promise he made to his sister, Jenny (Kristin Atherton) to bring her son, Young Ian (John Bell) home.

A Tense Lallybroch Reunion

The Lallybroch return will see Atherton take on the role of Jenny as audiences get reacquainted with the elder Ian (Steven Cree) and Jamie’s second wife Laoighaire McKenzie (Nell Hudson), who he married when he thought he'd lost Claire to the future. Jamie and his sister Jenny's reunion will not be entirely smooth, with Heughan saying, “It is bittersweet. Especially between Jamie and his sister, Jenny, there's some big stuff that they need to go through together.” During the visit, Claire reveals herself to Jamie's family as being a time-traveler, a revelation which brings her into conflict with Jenny, who demands a miracle of sorts. Regarding Claire and Jenny's relationship, Balfe says:

“There's a lot of mutual respect and love there, but Jenny is not fluffy in any kind of way. Both her and Claire have a tendency, especially when they're in pain, to lash out. And this is what we see. Jenny is in a very painful situation, and she wants Claire to really do something miraculous, and it's not within Claire's capability. There's a lot of anger there that is maybe misplaced.”

The Show Goes On - Sort Of

Image via Starz

In the years since the show premiered, Outlander has proven to be a brilliant hit with fans. However, as much as audiences might hope for a never ending series due to the compelling nature of the characters, Heughan himself had lobbied for the show to end with an eighth season. A decision that was ultimately adopted and now, production on Outlander's final hoorah has wrapped. The final season, which will also include the show's 100th episode, will not arrive anytime soon, as there are other pressing matters to see to in the meantime, like finding Jem. However, even as the flagship series prepares to wrap, a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood , which tells the story of Jamie and Claire's respective parents is in production and will premiere sometime in 2025.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres in November 2024. You can watch the first seven seasons of Outlander on Starz. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the future of Outlander.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

