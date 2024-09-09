Outlander's penultimate outing begins this November as the second part debuts the final episodes of Season 7. Several arcs were left hanging by the split season — among them was Roger and Brianna's separation as Roger went after Jemmy. The couple's key art, courtesy of TV Insider, finds them in different centuries, but they remain connected. With Roger hot in pursuit of Rob and Brianna remaining alone in Scotland, the couple's distance surpasses time and space, but their bond persists.

The image shows Bree and Roger on opposite sides with the stone separating them. They both touch their side of the stone with Bree's entire focus being on what's on the other end. The other end shows Roger with one hand on the stone, but his head is turned to focus on something behind him. The image symbolizes the couple's state, with Bree missing her husband and child, wishing for them to come back. Roger misses his wife and daughter, but he's on a mission back in the 1700s and his attention is divided. There are strong parallels between this situation and the one between Claire and Jamie back in Season 3. Speaking about Bree's state of mind to the outlet before, Sophie Skelton said:

“She’s just so deflated. Roger’s now gone through the stones. Jem’s gone. She doesn’t know if she’ll see either of them ever again. She’s lost her world, her whole family, which Brianna’s never had much of anyway,”

'Outlander' Ends As a New Chapter Begins

Image via Starz/TV Insider

Images for the upcoming episodes tease a return to the past and a conclusion of the present. Graham McTavish and Lotte Verbeek reprise their compelling characters from the early seasons of the show while Jamie's wife from Scotland appears to confront him. Meanwhile, the young Hunters are back as Denzell and Claire bond over their shared passion for healing. Young Lord Grey follows in his father's footsteps as a representative of the crown, while Young Ian's affections for Rachel continue growing.

Season 8 is the final season of the show as the story concludes. However, the world of Outlander doesn't end here with a prequel series coming soon. Outlander: Blood of My Blood is currently in production and tells the story of Jamie and Claire's respective parents in different parts of the world. The series will premiere sometime in 2025.

The second part of Outlander Season 7 debuts on November 22 on Starz. Catch up with past episodes on the platform in the US.

Outlander Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Seasons 8 Studio Starz

