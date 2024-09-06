It's drawing ever closer. The end of the latest Droughtlander inches closer as we make our way to the premiere of the second batch of episodes in Outlander Season 7. Come Friday, November 22, the hit STARZ historical drama will return for some more time travel and heart-thumping romance. Ahead of the show's eagerly anticipated return, TV Insider has shared a flurry of new images to herald it. As expected, series leads Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) feature extensively in this new batch of imagery, as do their daughter, Bree (Sophie Skelton) and her time-travelling husband, Roger (Richard Rankin), who returns to the 18th century to search for their kidnapped son, Jemmy.

As much as we love to see the Frasers, their images aren't the highlight of this new batch. Intriguingly, some stars from seasons past are making their return to the show. Chief among them is long-dead Dougal MacKenzie (Graham McTavish) who returns alongside his time-traveling love interest, Geillis (Lotte Verbeek) who, just like Dougal, died in a previous season of the show. Adding another layer of intrigue to the new batch of episodes, Claire and Jamie's return to Scotland will see the pair meet up once more with Jamie’s second wife, Laoghaire (Nell Hudson).

As shown in the final knockings of Part 1 of Season 7, Jamie and Claire will return to Scotland after opposing the British Crown in the American colonies, in hopes of keeping Jamie's promise to his sister and returning Young Ian (John Bell) to her. Bell's Young Ian is one of the other characters featured in this new batch of images. Others include Jamie's bosom friend, Lord John Grey (David Berry), Jamie's son and Grey's adopted son, William (Charles Vandevaart). The Hunter siblings, Denzell (Joey Phillips) and Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small) also make an appearance, with Denzel poised for more medical drama and Rachel inclined to love Young Ian even more.

'Outlander' Will Offer Dual End Points