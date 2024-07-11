The Big Picture Outlander Season 7 Part 2 sees Jamie and Claire returning to Scotland, promising a thrilling journey back to the beautiful country.

Claire, Jamie, and Young Ian will navigate the perils of the Revolutionary War while Roger and Brianna face new enemies across time.

As loyalties shift and secrets emerge, Jamie and Claire's marriage will be tested like never before. See the first images from Season 2 Part 2 below.

Fans of the hit series Outlander have reason to celebrate as STARZ has unveiled first-look images from the highly anticipated second half of Season 7. The new episodes promise a thrilling return to Scotland, marking the first time the series revisits the breathtakingly beautiful country since its third season. Premiering on Friday, November 22, Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app and other STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear television, new episodes will debut at 8:00 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S.

The upcoming episodes pick up from the intense midseason finale, with Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the American colonies and returning to Scotland. The Revolutionary War's perils force them to make difficult choices between standing by their loved ones and fighting for their new homeland. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time, battling forces that threaten to tear their family apart. As loyalties shift and painful secrets emerge, Jamie and Claire's marriage is put to the test like never before. With their love transcending oceans and centuries, the MacKenzies and Frasers must find their way back to each other amidst the turmoil.

Who Is Behind 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2?

Close

The series stars Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell. They are joined by David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter. Outlander is based on Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide. The series has captivated audiences globally, combining history, science fiction, romance, and adventure into a singular, compelling narrative. The production team includes showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, along with Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Jim Kohlberg, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan.

As fans eagerly await the second half of Season 7, they can look forward to an emotional and action-packed continuation of Jamie and Claire’s epic journey. Outlander Season 7 Part 2 is poised to deliver the same high-stakes drama and sweeping romance that has made the series a global phenomenon while showing off the beautiful landscape of Scotland for the entire world to see. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the future of Outlander.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

