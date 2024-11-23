Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for the premiere episode of Outlander Season 7 Part 2

Well, that was super fun! Ladies and Gentlemen, Starz has deemed it fit to end the latest Droughtlander, which hit its beloved historical drama, Outlander. The series returned with its mid-season premiere last night, showcasing the return to Scotland of the series' main protagonists in Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan). To say the least, it was a bittersweet family reunion and an eventful watch, as the Frasers returned to Lallybroch. However, there was one Fraser in particular who was well and truly put through the ringer as the show returned.

Prior to its mid-season break, Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna "Bree" Fraser MacKenzie, Claire and Jamie's daughter, was rocked when her son, Jemmy (Matthew Adair), was kidnapped and taken back in time. Bree's husband, Richard Rankin's Roger MacKenzie, has since given chase, but it's fair to say that his time-travelling expedition malfunctioned somewhat. While Roger is trying to make the most of a bad situation, Bree was left in 1980 to care for her daughter, Mandy. So how has she been coping with the entire situation? Skelton explains to RadioTimes.com that it's been hard for Bree to just sit and watch, saying:

"She is very much the daughter of Jamie and Claire, and she is usually in the driving seat of scenarios. If something goes wrong, she's really one of the first to jump in and try and fix the problem."

Bree Has to Keep Her Composure for Her Daughter, Mandy

Mandy's health was one of the major reasons why Roger and Brianna decided to take their family back in time to the future. Skelton goes on to explain that given the situation, Bree has to focus on her daughter Mandy to avoid crumbling. She adds:

"The main thing that she's struggling with now is that she feels so helpless and she really has to sit back and do nothing. And you can't really imagine anything worse than your child being potentially in pain and in danger and lost, so I think that she's really just trying to battle those demons internally. She trusts Roger, she trusts that her husband is going to go and get Jemmy back. Fingers crossed he'll be safe and sound, and so that brings some peace to her. But I think having Mandy there is something that is allowing Brianna to not let those inner demons and emotions surface. Her brain has to be pretty focused to ensure that she tries to keep some sense of normality for Mandy at home."

Jamie's return home has seen the famous highlander dealing with some unfinished business. There are certainly a number of twists and turns which will most certainly put everyone we have all come to love on the back foot. As we run through the remaining episodes of Season 7, it would be wise for fans of the show to savor every moment as the show is set to end with an eighth and final season. It's good to have the Frasers back and we will be sure to enjoy it all the way to the end.

Outlander Season 7, Part 2 is currently airing. You can watch the first seven seasons of Outlander on Starz.

