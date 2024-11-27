It's back, Outlander, and it's as beautiful as ever. The beloved Starz historical drama series has returned with the second batch of episodes for its seventh season. Central to the show's return was the emotional Lallybroch reunion with the family in Scotland for Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Young Ian (John Bell). It also became abundantly clear that Roger (Richard Rankin) and Buck's (Diarmaid Murtagh) rescue mission back in time had somehow malfunctioned spectacularly. Outlander returns to Starz this Friday with Season 7, Episode 10, titled "Brotherly Love." Ahead of the new episode, the network has released a flurry of new images.

The episode will see the action shift away from Scotland and back to the American Colonies, with the Pennsylvanian city of Philadelphia the main staging ground. Claire, after receiving Lord John's Grey's (David Berry) urgent call for aid, has arrived in the city to help mend the wounds of the British Army officer's nephew, Henry Grey (Harry Jarvis). The first-look photos of Friday's episode show Claire doing exactly that, while also meeting with Lord John himself. Claire will also form a bond with Mercy Woodcock (Gloria Obianyo), a lady present at Grey's abode.

Other images show Young Ian sporting a sling. Exactly how he sustained that injury remains to be seen. Joy might be on the horizon for the young man as another image shows Claire meeting with fellow physician Denzell Hunter (Joey Phillips) in the streets of Philadelphia. Perhaps, his sister and Young Ian’s love interest, Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small), isn’t far off. The rest of the images take us back to Scotland where Jamie spends time with his sister, Jenny (Kristin Atherton), even as her husband, Old Ian Murray's (Steven Cree) health continues to fail. Roger and Buck also get a look in, as their search for Roger’s son, Jemmy (Blake Johnston-Miller), continues further back in the past.

Being a Fraser is Never Easy