As part of the "World Outlander Day" celebration, STARZ has announced that the highly anticipated second half of Outlander Season 7 will premiere on Friday, November 22. New episodes will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app and other streaming platforms, with linear broadcasts at 8:00 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to the eight remaining episodes in Season 7, Outlander is currently in production on a 10-episode eighth and final season. Alongside this announcement, STARZ introduced three new characters joining the cast for Season 8. Kieran Bew (House of the Dragon, Warrior) will portray Captain Charles Cunningham, a retired British soldier; Frances Tomelty (Woman in the Wall, Catastrophe) will play his mother, Elspeth Cunningham; and Carla Woodcock (Such Brave Girls, A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder) will join as Amaranthus Grey, a new member of the Grey family.

Coming off the first half of Season 7, viewers saw Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and returning to Scotland. The Revolutionary War forces them to choose between standing by loved ones and fighting for their new home. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time, threatening to pull their family apart. As loyalties shift and secrets emerge, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before.

What Can We Expect From the 'Outlander' Prequel Series?

The Outlander universe is expanding with a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, in production in Scotland. This new series will explore the lives and relationships of Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater), as well as Claire’s parents, Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield). The series will center on two parallel love stories set in different time periods, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers on Outlander, produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. The series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide and consistently appeared on the New York Times best-seller list.

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Outlander.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8

