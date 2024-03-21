The Big Picture Outlander Season 7 Part 2 won't air until November 2024, extending the "Droughtlander" for fans.

Set photos show actors hard at work for the new season, hinting at what's to come in November.

It's been over a year since we last saw Jamie's family in different eras, with the first half ending in August 2023.

Outlander fans will have to brave "Droughtlander" for just a bit longer with the revelation that part 2 of Season 7 doesn't make its way to the little screen until November. In an Instagram post on the official Outlander account, some set photos were shared showing the actors hard at work and the caption revealed the release month. November 2024 will make it over one year since we last saw Jamie's family as they led lives in different eras, with the final episode of the first half airing on August 2023.

The five photos shared in the post showed various actors doing different things with some deep in character and others having final touches on makeup done. The first image featured series stars Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan in costume as a camera focused on them. In the second image, Sophie Skelton hugs a little girl tightly, presumably Amanda. The third image features a smiling Richard Lankin as a makeup artist glams him up for the camera. The third image is David Berry as the ever-calm and stoic Lord John Grey in costume with a camera pointed at him. The final image shows Jamie and Claire meeting Young Ian (John Bell) as he goes in for a hug, presumably after his trip to Scotland. The post was captioned "Just some of our faves behind-the-scenes during production of Season 7, Part 2. #Outlander officially returns this November on STARZ."

An 'Outlander' Spin-Off Is Currently in Production

Close

As the flagship series continues production for the eighth and final season, the prequel Outlander: Blood of My Blood is also currently in production. The prequel cast all of its main characters and younger versions of characters from the flagship as production began recently. Outlander: Blood of My Blood will chronicle the love stories of Jamie and Claire's parents in different eras and locations, with Jamie’s parents in the early 18th century Scottish Highlands and Claire’s parents in WWI England.

When Outlander returns in November, viewers will be immersed in the second pivotal battle of Saratoga and the search to find Jemmy who went through the stones. Outlander Season 8 and Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 are set to be 10 episodes long each.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres in November. Check out the new behind the scenes images below:

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

Watch on Starz