The second half of Outlander Season 7 will hit small screens tomorrow, Friday, November 22, and, of course, fans can’t sit still until then. But who can blame them?! The season, comprising sixteen episodes and based on An Echo in the Bone novel, premiered on June 16, 2023, and ended its first half with Episode 8 on August 11 of the same year. The remaining half, featuring eight episodes that begin tomorrow, will run until January 10, 2025.

With a few hours left before Outlander returns, Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, has teased what’s to come, stating that it features one of his favorite finales. Appearing on the November 19 episode of The One Show, the actor said:

"There's a lot of returning characters, a lot of characters that fans will love to hate to see, and then there's some big drama. I think Jamie and Claire really face one of the biggest tests of their relationship for many seasons." "And then the finale as well, which is probably, I think, one of my favorite finales. It's really dramatic. So much to look forward to in a short time, a couple of days!"

Caitriona Balfe, who joined Heughan on the show and portrays his onscreen wife, Claire, added that production of Outlander Season 7 Part 2 is "tough," stating: "We film outside, in the hail, rain, or shine." Her co-star agreed, explaining: "When you're filming through January in Scotland, you've got short days 'cause of the daylight but also the rain and the wind and the snow; it's pretty tough.”

The Final ‘Outlander’ Scene Is “So Emotional”

Close

While Heughan described the final phase of Outlander Season 7 as one of his favorites, filming the last ever scene for the series, which is in the upcoming Season 8, was “so emotional” for Balfe, who said:

"God, it was so emotional. I mean it was an emotional scene anyway, of course, because a lot of them are. We've had a couple of wraps. I feel like we had the official one, and then we had our final kind of pick-ups and that sort of stuff.” "But for our official wrap, we had lots of executives who came in and there was lots of the cast who came to the studio, the whole studio was full, and we had a seven-minute scene."

In addition to being emotional, this new chapter of Outlander is “very dramatic,” according to Heughan, who also revealed that "there's a lot of goodbyes in the scene, but then it has this double meaning because we're also saying goodbye." Balfe then added:

"And I think my face started doing some weird...part of my face twitched that I didn't know was possible, it was just [emotional].”

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres on Friday, November 22.