A lengthy Droughtlander is almost at an end as STARZ's historical drama series, Outlander, gears up for its return. Season 7 Part 2 premieres on Starz on November 22 and will see the series' leading stars return to Scotland, and Lallybroch in particular, so that certain promises can be kept. When last we set our eyes upon the Frasers of the Ridge, they had put the New World and the American Revolution behind them, setting sail for Scotland to keep Jamie's promise to his sister to bring her son, Young Ian (John Bell) home. And also, bring the slain Simon Fraser of Balnain (Angus Macfadyen), back home to be laid to rest.

In a newly released clip shared by STARZ, the series' protagonists, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) are captured in the yard at Lallybroch, with Jamie informing Claire of his need to depart and handle some unfinished business. The bit of business that requires Jamie's attention in this case is his second wife, Laoighaire McKenzie (Nell Hudson), who he married when he thought he'd lost Claire to the future. After what can only be described as a typical Jamie and Claire back and forth joust of words, Mrs. Fraser grants her husband leave to do as he pleases.

It would come as a bit of sad news, the revelation that Outlander will end after its eighth season, which has already wrapped filming. As Jamie mentions in the clip, America is now his home, and this might be the last time we see the Frasers in Scotland and, as such, fences need to be mended where need be. As awkward as Jamie speaking with his second wife might be, it would likely pale in comparison with Claire revealing to Jamie's family that she is a time-traveler. A revelation that would bring a bit of tension between Claire and Jamie's sister, Jenny (Kristin Atherton). Discussing the relationship between the pair, Balfe previously explained, “There's a lot of mutual respect and love there, but Jenny is not fluffy in any kind of way. Both her and Claire have a tendency, especially when they're in pain, to lash out. And this is what we see."

It's Never Easy Being A Fraser

When the show returns later this year, it is certain to represent a tough time for the Frasers. While the parents are in Scotland navigating delicate family issues and conversations, Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger (Roger Wakefield) are dealing with far more pressing matters. Separated across time, the couple must hope to find their son, Jem, and strive to be reunited as one family once more.

While Season 8 is the final season of the show, the world of Outlander is set to grow even further. A prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood , which tells the story of Jamie and Claire's respective parents is in production and will premiere sometime in 2025. Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres in November 2024. You can watch the first seven seasons of Outlander on Starz. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the future of Outlander. Watch the sneak peek above.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

WATCH ON STARZ