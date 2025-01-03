[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 7 Part 2 of Outlander.]

While Season 7 Part 2 of the Starz series Outlander is currently airing, the actors have already wrapped shooting the final season and said goodbye to a world they’ve been a part of bringing to life for the past 10 years. The second half of the season has seen Brianna (Sophie Skelton) searching for her kidnapped son in the ‘80s while Roger (Richard Rankin) found himself in 1739. At the same time, Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) returned to Scotland, where long-awaited amends was met with emotional turmoil. Even though there are always enemies threatening to pull their family apart, Outlander continues to highlight how love will endure across centuries and provide hope that the Frasers and MacKenzies will be reunited again.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Skelton and Rankin talked about how emotional they got about the end of the series and bringing each other to tears, why it’s a grieving process to say goodbye after 10 years, reading the final script together, the importance of family for these characters, seeing different sides over the years, and why Skelton wasn’t able to take her top choice memento home from the set.

Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin Were Balling When It Came Time To Say Goodbye to 'Outlander'

Collider: How did it feel, emotionally, to wrap the show? What most surprised you about how it felt to finish something that has been such a huge part of your life?

SOPHIE SKELTON: We were aware that there was gonna be some element of surprise. I don’t think that we were ignoring or hiding from that fact. For me, it was more that it had been quite a long time coming because, even from starting Season 8, we had this attitude of, “Oh, my gosh, this is the first of the last,” with things. With the read-through, I was like, “Oh, this is the last first-ever read-through.” Toward the end, we were used to it on a surface level. There’s just no algorithm for it. To do 10 years on a show is pretty rare. For me, stuff came out that I wasn’t expecting, on the last day. I felt really very excited, standing up on a high, and then, all of a sudden, we saw the cast and crew that we’ve known for 10 years breaking, and it was just a domino effect. Once one person goes, everyone goes. [Richard] was being great, and then [he] saw me and was like, “Oh, you’re crying” And then, we were just balling. It was expectedly unexpected. It was beautiful. It was a nice way to finish it off.

RICHARD RANKIN: A great sense of loss comes to you quite immediately. When it actually happens, you think, “Nah, it’s fine. I’m cool as a cucumber. I’ll be all right.” And then, this really bizarre thing happens, or it did for me anyway, on the last day, when a lot of things come out and you start thinking of various moments during the past eight or nine years, experiences you’ve had on and off camera, and where you started. Here you are on the last day that you’ll properly step into these characters’ shoes and the relationship that you have with your co-stars is going away. However you feel about it, that’s gonna be a part of you that’s no longer there. It’s funny, it’s a really strange thing to come to terms with and is something that I have never really done before because there’s nothing else I’ve been on for that length of time. When you look at it, we’ve been together for 10 years. That’s like being in a relationship, in a lot of ways.

SKELTON: A lot of people have been in and out of our lives. The characters have been through a lot. There have been a lot of new faces and old faces on the show, and the four of us have this throughline. To get rid of a constant family that you’ve had for that long is quite sad. It’s a grieving process. But I do feel lucky, especially since Brianna’s in a really good place. She’s been through so much and she’s survived so much. However the season ends, at least I know that in her soul and in her gut, she’s the woman that she wanted to be. That’s a very peaceful place to leave a character. It’s sad to not be stepping into her shoes again, but I feel like I can let her go in that sense.

RANKIN: She’s in a better place.

SKELTON: Yeah.