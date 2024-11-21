Droughtlander will soon be over with the mid-season release of Outlander Season 7. More than a year after Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) last graced our screens, the series inspired by Diana Gabaldon's novels is finally making a comeback, with its leads returning to Scotland. Although it's been a long time since the main pair roamed the Scottish highlands, they will finally get to reconnect with people from their past and pay a visit to Lallybroch. Yet, shortly after their arrival, the couple will be forced to part ways again once Claire gets an emergency request to head back to America. Filled with a thrilling turn of events, Part 2 promises to be even more exciting than the beginning of Season 7. Get ready for Outlander's return with this handy guide, with info about when and where to tune in to watch the new batch of episodes.

Is 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2 Premiering on TV?

The mid-season premiere will be televised via the Starz channel on Friday, November 22 at 8 P.M. EST. The remaining seven episodes will come out each subsequent week during the same time slot until Friday, January 10, 2025. Starz has been Outlander's home since the period drama's release in 2014, with the series becoming a staple for the adults-focused channel. On top of the show's long-term run, Starz also released a docuseries starring Outlander alums Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish called Men in Kilts: A Road Trip With Sam and Graham. The program followed the two actors on a journey throughout Scotland, exploring the Scottish highlands and uncovering more about their heritage.

With Jamie and Claire's story nearing its end, the channel will continue to expand the TV show's IP by delivering a prequel series following the main couple's parents in Blood of My Blood. The project is currently in the post-production stage, and will likely premiere in 2025.

Is 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2 Streaming?

Following the TV premiere on November 22, episodes will be made available on the Starz app the day after they air. Subscribers have access to Seasons 1-7 Part 1 right now through the streaming service, allowing fans to binge-watch the first half of Season 7 before Part 2 comes out. If you have yet to sign up for Starz, the platform has a special offer right now, with the first month costing $7. After that, the price per month will bump up to $10. The streaming service's subscription plan includes unlimited HD streaming and downloads without ads, as well as the ability to stream from 4 devices simultaneously. It is also possible to add Starz to your Hulu or Prime Video subscriptions for an extra $10.99 per month after the 7-day free trial.

Can You Watch 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2 Without Starz?

Unfortunately, it is only possible to watch the mid-season premiere and the remainder of Part 2 on either the Starz channel or the Starz app. In case you are behind on the series and would like to watch Season 1-6 without Starz, you can do so by streaming them via Netflix or purchasing them on Apple TV for a total of $69.99, or $11.65 per season.

Watch the Trailer for 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2

The official trailer for Season 7, Part 2 came out in October, showing Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian heading back to where it all began: Scotland. Upon arrival in Lallybroch, they reunite with Jamie's sister, Jenny, as well as other characters audiences haven't seen in a while. Not long after they arrive on Scottish soil, Claire is summoned back to America to care for Lord John's nephew, who was severely injured in battle. Once again, the lead pair has to part ways, with the clip suggesting that they will endure even more trials ahead.

Meanwhile, in the present day timeline, Briana is concerned about her son's safety ever since he's been kidnapped. According to the trailer, Roger goes on a time-traveling venture alongside a relative to retrieve their child, who has likely traveled through the stones to another century. Tensions are at an all-time high by the end of the official clip. As Claire hears unsettling news about Jamie and her grandson Jemmy crying for help at an unknown location, the other half of Season 7 will likely keep audiences at the edge of their seats, desperate to uncover the outcome of the each characters' arcs.

What Will 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2 Be About?

Here is the official synopsis for Season 7 Part 2, provided by Starz:

"Claire, Jamie, and Ian head to Scotland. Roger and Brianna face enemies across time. With love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?"

What Is 'Outlander' Season 7 Part 2's Episode Schedule?

As previously mentioned, Season 7 Part 2 will premiere in November and episodes will drop on a weekly basis. Refer to the schedule below to know when each chapter of Jamie and Claire's journey during the Revolutionary War will come out.

Episode # Release Date Episode 9 November 22, 2024 Episode 10 November 29, 2024 Episode 11 December 6, 2024 Episode 12 December 13, 2024 Episode 13 December 20, 2024 Episode 14 December 27, 2024 Episode 15 January 3, 2025 Episode 16 January 10, 2025

Also based on a bestselling book series, this period drama follows British Army Captain Ross Poldark (Aidan Turner), who returns to England heartbroken after finding out that his father died and the love of his life is about to marry someone else. The only thing he has left is the estate he inherited from his father, which is deteriorating. Determined to rebuild his fortune, the protagonist seeks the help of Demelza Carne (Eleanor Tomlinson), a woman he soon falls for.