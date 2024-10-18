In just over a month, the latest Droughtlander ends with the return of Starz's hit historical drama, Outlander. The second part of its seventh season is set to premiere on November 22 on Starz, and with it, the reunion of audiences with the Frasers. Ahead of the series' highly anticipated return, Starz has released the key art and an action-packed trailer which puts the lives of the entire Fraser household in one form of peril or another. The trailer is angled heavily towards the concept of home. Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have returned home to Scotland, while in the future, Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) remain separated across time. A desperate call for medical aid from Lord John Grey (David Berry) sees Claire return to America. But while she mends maimed men on the battlefield, how will those she has left at home fare? Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart.

Starz's Outlander is set to end with an eighth and final season. It is a decision that was lobbied for by Heughan himself. But before we get there, Jamie and Claire must navigate a tense family reunion before a new storm seeks to test their family once more. Loyalties will shift and painful secrets will emerge, with Jamie and Claire's marriage being put to the test like never before. With their love transcending oceans and centuries, the MacKenzies and Frasers must find their way back to each other amidst the danger and growing turmoil.

Outlander is an acclaimed series based on Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books. Matthew B. Roberts serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Jim Kohlberg, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan. A series that has run for the best part of a decade, Outlander has filmed its 100th episode as part of the batch of episodes which will ultimately wrap up the story in Season 8.

'Outlander' Will Have Two Distinct Conclusions

Gabaldon's books have been the primary source of the Claire and Jamie magic we have all come to love. However, with the book series not yet completed, the author had previously revealed that the Starz series' ending will not match what ultimately transpires in the books. "There's only so much I can say about the show, but what I can say is that it really won't resemble the end of the book series," the author revealed in the summer. Adding,

"Coming into Season 8, the show-runners have/had only ten episodes (rather than the sixteen, say, in Season One)--and material from THREE WHOLE BOOKS to fit into that. Season 7 ends (roughly) with AN ECHO IN THE BONE, leaving WRITTEN IN MY OWN HEART'S BLOOD, GO TELL THE BEES THAT I AM GONE, and BOOK TEN almost untouched."

While Outlander might be at an end soon, Starz has announced a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which tells the story of Jamie and Claire's respective parents, is in production and will premiere sometime in 2025. However, before we get there, Outlander Season 7 Part 2 is poised to deliver the same high-stakes drama and sweeping romance which has endeared the series to many. Watch the new trailer above.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

WATCH ON STARZ