Based on a historical fantasy novel series by American author Diana Gabaldon, the series adaptation of Outlander — similar to its source material — is known for incorporating the themes of romance, politics, time travel, and history all in one tale. Now that the series is coming to an imminent end with Season 8 (with the second half of Season 7 arriving soon), main leads Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan promise exciting new episodes once Outlander returns on Starz on November 22, highlighting that each of the characters in the beloved television series will be "in danger."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Heughan — who plays Jamie Fraser in the historical drama — says they'll be back in Scotland since the first half of Season 7 last saw Jamie, Claire Fraser (played by Balfe), and Ian Fraser Murray (John Bell) on their journey back there. However, according to the actor, Jamie's return to Scotland will be "bittersweet." Balfe then added that there will be some "heartbreak" along the way and that her stay in Scotland will be short-lived. The fact that Jamie and Claire have not been apart for several seasons suggests a negative outcome. “When the Frasers are not together, things don't always go very well,” said Balfe. "This is not good. Claire believes an event happens, which is devastating."

"It’s not an easy time for the Fraser family, that's for sure. But there's so much for the book fans to look forward to, and if you don't know the books, prepare yourself for a really emotional rollercoaster," Heughan added.

“War Has Arrived” in the Second Half of ‘Outlander’ Season 7

Of course, as fans already know, Outlander always features its characters embroiled in a chaotic historical event. Season 7, moreover, will be no different. It's especially true with Claire, who will be traveling to Philadelphia. “This is a very tricky time politically, and Claire has her loyalties and her allegiances. There may be a little bit of political intrigue and on top of everything else, she may or may not do some spying.” On their separate journey, Heughan says, we all know at this point that the two characters "can never avoid history and fate, and they're about to get entwined in more of the great upheaval, the American Revolution. They don't get to rest and have a peaceful time together for very long."

“The war has arrived and everybody is in danger, including Claire,” Balfe continued. “And yet, there's also these new threads of family that have been discovered, which is very exciting and it opens up a whole mystery that then plays out in this season.”

The End of 'Outlander' Opens a New Beginning

With Season 8 confirmed to be the final season of Outlander, the world within the beloved tale does not end in a single series. Starz announced in January of last year that the popular drama would be receiving a prequel series, titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The project, which is currently in production, will center on the lives of Jamie's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. It is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.

The second part of Outlander Season 7 premieres on Starz on November 22. The previous seasons are available to stream on the platform in the U.S.

