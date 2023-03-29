Among the various derived works from the Outlander series of historical fantasy novels by Diana Gabaldon, Starz's Outlander series might be the most popular one. The series centers on a 20th-century British nurse, Claire Randall, who travels back to 18th-century Scotland and falls in love with the handsome Highland warrior Jamie Fraser. The series has established its place among the best wartime dramas of all time, having won several People's Choice and Critics' Choice Awards.

The series debuted in August 2014 and has thus far aired six successful seasons, each adapting the various volumes of the book series. In January 2023, a prequel series titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which centers on Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian and Ellen Fraser, was also formally confirmed for a ten-episode first season. Amidst this, fans eagerly awaited a seventh season of Outlander, which was officially announced in March 2021.

Outlander fans nicknamed the pause between the fifth and sixth seasons of the show "Droughtlander" since it lasted so long. On May 1, 2022, the season six finale aired, and fans had been sinking into this Doughtlander for almost a year. The popular historical time-travel drama is returning soon for a seventh and promises an eighth season. Here is everything you need to know about Outlander season 7.

Image via Starz

When Is Outlander Season 7 Premiering?

The sixth season of Outlander was based on A Breath of Snow and Ashes, the sixth book in the Outlander series of novels. The season aired from March to May 2022, which left the series amidst rising political tensions.

The seventh season of Outlander is expected to proceed like the first, with 16 episodes spread across two parts. Fans can catch the upcoming season on Friday, June 16, 2023, on Starz, with new episodes airing each Friday at midnight ET on the Starz app. The second half of season 7 has no release date scheduled, but it will likely debut in 2024.

When Is Outlander Season 7 Coming to Netflix?

Countries including Belgium, France, India, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong, Poland, South Korea, and Singapore will get weekly episodes of Outlander Season 7 alongside its streaming on Starz, just like it happened with season 6. Regions like The Netherlands, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and Sweden will get the new season on Netflix precisely one year after its premiere on Starz. So they should expect a June 2024 release window.

As for the United States, Seasons 1-5 of Outlander are now available to stream on Netflix. Usually, an Outlander season is released on Netflix US two years after the finale episode aired on Starz. This means Outlander Season 7 will be available to stream on Netflix sometime in 2025.

Watch the Official Teaser for Outlander Season 7

A first-look teaser at the upcoming season arrived for Outlander fans on December 23, 2022, right before Christmas. You can watch the teaser trailer below:

The teaser opens with Jamie Fraser telling Claire about a dream in which he saw her surrounded by light. We see the tragic Fraser's Ridge fire that led Brianna to go back in time, the Declaration of Independence, Brianna giving birth, and—most shockingly—Claire being sentenced to death by hanging.

Near the end of the teaser, Claire questions Jamie about how he can recognize something he has never actually seen. He responds, "If I dream of the past, why can't I dream of the future?" leaving fans with much to look forward to in the upcoming season.

Who Is in the Cast of Outlander Season 7?

Image via Starz

The cast of Outlander has secured a sweet spot in every fan's heart through their outstanding portrayal of complex but beautiful characters. The series cannot be imagined without the time-challenged couple Claire and James "Jamie" Fraser, played by Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan. Joining them is their daughter Brianna "Bree" Fraser MacKenzie, portrayed by Sophie Skelton, and her lover and husband, Roger MacKenzie, played by Richard Rankin. The duo will be back once again to lead the seventh season.

Graham McTavish will return with his role as Dougal MacKenzie, the younger Jacobite brother of Colum, chief of the MacKenzie clan, and Jamie's maternal uncle. The youngest sister of Ellen, Colum, and Dougal MacKenzie, Jocasta MacKenzie Cameron, played by Maria Doyle Kennedy, will also join the series' main cast. Nell Hudson's Laoghaire MacKenzie, the 16-year-old girl attracted to Jamie, is also set to take a central stage in the upcoming season, probably set to scheme against Claire again. She will be joined by her elder daughter Marsali MacKimmie Fraser, played by Lauren Lyle, and her husband, Fergus Claudel Fraser, played by César Domboy.

Jamie's childhood friend Ian Murray, portrayed by Steven Cree, will return along with his youngest son Ian Fraser Murray played by John Bell. Jamie's newfound and unlikely friend, Lord John Grey, played by David Berry, will also aid him in his journey forward. Lotte Verbeek's Geillis Duncan, a.k.a. Gillian Edgars, who has been a part of the series since season 1, will also be seen in a prominent role in the seventh season. Other returning characters include Caitlin O'Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss, Chris Larkin as Richard Brown, Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie, Glen Gould as Chief Bird, and Simon R. Baker as Still Water.

Two new characters from the original book series will debut in the upcoming season. Joey Phillips will join season seven as Dr. Denzell Hunter, along with Izzy Meikle-Small, who is set to play his sister Rachel Hunter. Quakers Denzell and Rachel have a peaceful country life until Young Ian shows up at their farm carrying a sick and hurt William Ransom. Charles Vandervaart also joined the cast of Outlander season 7 as Jamie Fraser's secret son William Ransom. The first appearance of the two characters in the Outlander novel series was in 2009's An Echo in the Bone.

The Plot of Outlander Season 7

Image via Starz

Season 6 brought about tension on the Ridge with the return of Jamie's adversary Tom Christie from the Ardsmuir prison. Following the murder of Malva Christie, one of Claire's close medical apprentices, Claire is thought to be the scorned woman and is charged with the murder and brought to town to stand trial. Jamie is about to be deported on a ship before Ian saves him, so they may go and save Claire.

Season 7 will resume where season six left off, and fans will find out how Claire gets out of the trial and whether Malva's actual killer gets caught. It will be based on the seventh book in the Outlander series, An Echo in the Bone, and will most likely follow the book's plot line.

The Creative Team Behind Outlander Season 7

The Outlander series was created by Ronald D. Moore, based on the novel series of the same name by Diana Gabaldon. Production on Outlander season 7 began in late March 2022, with Matthew B Roberts returning as the showrunner and producer. Executive producers include Toni Graphia, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg. Danielle Berrow, Toni Graphia, Tyler English-Beckwith, Marque Franklin-Williams, Taylor Mallory, Sarah H. Haught, Margot Ye, Luke Schelhaas, and Barbara Stepansky are the writers credited for the seventh season.