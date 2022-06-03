Hooray! World Outlander Day was celebrated on June 1, and to honor the day, Starz has released a little teaser of production for Season 7 of the hit series and it looks like there will be more thrilling moments from the Frasers of the Ridge!

Given that Outlander Season 6 wrapped up fairly recently, this clip sees the Frasers all lined up and Caitríona Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser, offers warm greetings, “Welcome to Season 7” she says. The cast of the show is seen all dressed up in full Outlander wardrobe as production continues around them. Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) reveals that part of the video is shot on the show’s Wilmington set and there is a promise of a mega-sized season in store for fans from Balfe who adds “So get through this Droughtlander.” Muskets, tents, and the Union Jack are spotted in what seems to be a war camp. The new season is set to span sixteen episodes as opposed to the usual twelve or thirteen episodes. Due to the effects of the pandemic, season six only ran for eight episodes.

Season 6 came to a close with an all-mighty standoff featuring Jaime and Claire against the Committee of Safety. Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) had come to arrest Claire as she is accused of the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds). The couple eventually decide to give up the fight and let Claire stand trial and with the unexpected help of Tom Christie (Mark Lewis Jones) they set off for trial. Jaime and Claire are soon separated by the Committee of Safety and Claire is sent off to Wilmington. Jaime would set off upon his release to seek vengeance for his Sassenach.

Outlander is the story of Claire Randall who is a married former World War II nurse who is mysteriously transported back in time to 1743 Scotland. She meets and marries a handsome Highlander Jaime Fraser and is soon embroiled in the Jacobite rising. The series is based on the Outlander series written by Diana Gabaldon and the coming season will focus on events featured in the sixth (A Breath of Snow and Ashes) and seventh novels (An Echo in the Bone) of the series. There would also be a special addition to the cast of the series as Jaime Fraser’s son, William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart) will join the fold. Fans of the book series will know him as the Earl of Ellesmere who has no clue as to who his real father is.

No release date has been announced for Outlander Season 7. Check out the clip below:

