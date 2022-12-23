We got some incredible gifts for Christmas this year, as Starz unveiled the first trailer, poster, and release window for Season 7 of Outlander. Inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander books series, the TV show follows the story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a World War 2 nurse who’s mysteriously transported in time and starts a new life in 1743 Scotland.

While the story of Outlander begins in Scotland, the Frasers had already crossed the ocean to build a new life in America before Season 6. Last season, the family fought to stay together on the verge of the American Revolution while opposing political forces threatened to drag them into their bloody war. Fortunately, love does conquer all, and the despite the many obstacles in the Frasers’ path to happiness, the family remains together and well.

As the new trailer reveals, Claire and her husband Jaime (Sam Heughan) will keep navigating the New World in Season 7. The trailer also teases some new faces appearing in the upcoming season, such as Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Image via Starz

RELATED: 'Outlander' Season 6: Lauren Lyle & César Domboy on That Episode 2 Moment and How Marsali & Fergus Are Navigating Parenthood

Season 7 of Outlander also counts on returning cast members Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley, and Paul Gorman as Josiah and Keziah Beardsley. Besides developing all these fan-favorite characters' stories, Season 7 also promises to delve deeper into the show's time-traveling concept, as the new season's first posters ask, “When do you belong?” The questions tease that Claire and Jaime might be faced with tough choices when deciding when and where they want to live their lives.

The ‘Outlander’ Universe Is Expanding

While fans of Outlander are excited about Season 7, Straz is also expanding the series universe with a prequel spinoff series named Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The series will tell the story of Jaime’s parents, diverging from the original literary source to give fans a brand new story they can’t find anywhere else. Both of Jaime’s parents died before the events of Outlander, so the prequel will explore uncharted territory while giving us all more steamy historical drama. Sadly, Outlander: Blood of My Blood is still in early development and has no release window.

Season 7 of Outlander will be released sometime in the Summer of 2023. Check out the first trailer and the new poster below.