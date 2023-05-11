Starz is taking viewers back in time to the battlefields of the American Revolution with a new trailer for Outlander Season 7. It's been over a year since Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) were separated as the latter faced execution for a murder she didn't commit, but the expanded 16-episode season looks to satisfy fans eager to see these two back together again. They won't be able to rest upon their reunion, however, as they find themselves and the rest of their family caught in a historic battle for the soul of the nation. The trailer teases conflict both physical and mental as they stand against the Crown and defend their home.

Jamie and Young Ian (John Bell) will immediately be thrust into action to start the season as they look to rescue Claire from the gallows, but the geopolitical firestorm of the Revolutionary War will inevitably make things more difficult. Although there will be plenty of tender moments between the Scottish warrior and his time-traveling Sassenach, the footage makes it clear that Jamie feels called to battle under the banner of Washington. The two are braver together, and thus he and Claire choose to take this eventful journey together. They'll be confronted with some harsh realities in war though. Jamie's illegitimate son William Ransom, played by newcomer Charles Vandervaart, is on the other side. As much as he wishes not to point a gun at his own blood, there's nothing that could sway him from standing up for their home.

Despite the thrilling battles that unfold, Outlander, at its heart, is still about the enduring love between Jamie and Claire. Season 7 will see them, along with Roger (Richard Rankin), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and the rest leave their home to do what they think is right. Decisions will have to be made along the way that could drive the family apart, but the trailer ensures nothing could come between the two leads. Jamie even faces the harsh reality that he might not survive the war, entrusting Claire with a pendant to ensure a part of him will be with her forever.

Image via Starz

RELATED: 'Minx' Season 2 Sets Summer Premiere on Starz

Outlander Still Has More Tales to Tell About the Frasers

Outlander is based on the series of novels penned by Diana Gabaldon with Season 7 specifically adapting An Echo in the Bone. While there's only one season left to wrap up this story of romance beyond time, Starz has also ordered the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood to tell the story of Jamie's parents. The penultimate season still promises plenty of surprises, especially as Izzy Meikle-Small, Joey Phillips, Gloria Obianyo, Rod Hallett, Chris Fulton, Diarmaid Murtagh, and Kristin Atherton board the series alongside returning stars David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Graham McTavish, Nell Hudson, Steven Cree, Andrew Whipp, Layla Burns, and Lotte Verbeek.

The first half of Outlander Season 7 will stream starting on Friday, June 16 at midnight ET on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on Lionsgate+ in the U.K. Episodes will also air on Starz at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the same date with new episodes following every Friday. Check out the trailer below.