Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Outlander Season 7 finale.

The epic finale of Outlander Season 7 has come and gone, leaving fans with a mind-blowing cliffhanger — but before that happened, Part 2 stepped on the gas and raised the stakes by risking several beloved characters' lives. Claire (Caitríona Balfe) miraculously survives her gun wound from the Battle of Monmouth, Roger (Richard Rankin) reunites with his family in 1739, newlywed Ian (John Bell) loses his beloved wolf Rollo, and William (Charles Vandervaart) fails to rescue Jane (Silvia Presente) from her own undoing. But, the biggest reveal in "A Hundred Thousand Angels" is a jaw-dropping plot twist no one saw coming: Claire's suspicion that her and Jamie's first daughter, Faith, might have survived after all!

The Starz series also did a stellar job of bringing back a key character who left us with a long-awaited Season 2 promise. Master Raymond's (Dominique Pinon) reappearance in the Season 7 finale is a shocking one, to say the least, and a thrilling way to tease audiences about his greater plan. Despite the highs and lows of the episode, the eighth and final season of Outlander has a lot of questions left to answer by its ultimate conclusion.

Could Frances Be Claire and Jamie's Granddaughter?

The opening scene of "A Hundred Thousand Angels" features a blurry vision of two young girls running to an older woman, presumed to be their mother, and this setup couldn't have teased us any better. By the end of the episode, Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) agree to fulfill William's last favor, which entails taking in the little sister of the recently-deceased Jane. After learning Jane died from suicide, Frances, aka Fanny (Florrie May Wilkinson), is taken to the place where her body is buried; while there, Claire bonds with the child over her memories of her late mother and sister. Fanny then shows Claire a necklace with a drawing of her mother inside, along with an engraving that reads: Faith.

Claire is taken aback by the name, which triggers memories of her own late daughter. She pushes these thoughts aside until the day they are getting ready to leave for Fraser's Ridge. Claire is drawn into the church by the sound of Frances singing "I Do Like to Be Beside the Seaside" — the same exact song Claire sang to the stillborn Faith in Season 2. This, of course, leaves Claire astonished, prompting her to ask Fanny how she could possibly know the song. Fanny says her mother taught her, and Claire can't help but think that Faith could have been Fanny's mother.

Since "I Do Like to Be Beside the Seaside" is a song from Claire's time, in 1907, the only way Frances could have known about it was from Faith. However, when Claire sang the song, Faith was a dead baby in her arms. Unless Fanny's mother learned the songs from another time traveler, Faith must have somehow survived in France. But if Faith is truly alive, how was she resurrected? At the start of the episode, Master Raymond appears to a bedridden Claire in a dream — or perhaps a premonition — to ask for her forgiveness. But that also leads to our next unanswered question...

Did Master Raymond Somehow Save Faith's Life?