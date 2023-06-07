Over the previous six seasons, Starz historical drama has fiddled with the concept of time taking audiences on a journey backwards to 18th Century Scotland and beyond. Many fights have graced screens in that time,and with the return of Outlander for its seventh and penultimate season, audiences will once again time travel onto historical battlefields. This time around, the American Revolutionary War is front and center, and so are the Frasers of the Ridge.

In a brief featurette ahead of the new season's arrival on June 16, several cast members discuss what it feels like to be on the brink of the Revolutionary War which had been teased in the new season 7 trailer. "We have been talking about this war for a long time," Sam Heughan who plays the fearsome Scottish warrior, Jaime Fraser says. Since Jaime and Claire arrived the New World, Claire who is a WWII nurse, teleported back in time, has been constantly telling her husband about the coming carnage and how it all ends. So, it feels good to finally see it all play out on screen.

The significance of the Revolutionary War cannot be overstated and Heughan is very much aware of this. "It's a big turning point in history," he says."It is really exciting to explore the genesis of what America, as it's known today, is," Caitríona Balfe adds. For the entirety of this period drama, the couple have fought many threats to their lives and family, however, this might and seems to be the biggest test yet. The coming season will see the series welcome new faces like Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips as the Hunter siblings Rachel and Denzell, Jamie's illegitimate son, young William (Charles Vandervaart) will equally be joining the show. The new recruits and Young Ian actor, John Bell, are all excited to have roles in what is "a real part of history."

The Journey Will Continue in Outlander

The series is billed to end after its eight season as previously announced. While this is clearly a sad turn of events, given that no one wants to stop time travelling with this cast, the Outlander world will endure. In some form at least as Starz has ordered a prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood to tell the story of Jamie's parents. The series is based on the novel series written by Diana Gabaldon with Season 7 specifically adapting An Echo in the Bone.

The first half of Outlander Season 7 will debut on Friday, June 16 at midnight ET on the Starz app, all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on Lionsgate+. Episodes will also air on Starz at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the same date with new episodes following every Friday. Check out the teaser below.