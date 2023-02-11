STARZ fan-favorite series, Outlander is gearing up for a return of the Frasers when the show returns for its seventh season come the summer. In more recent episodes of the show, we have become familiar with the town of Wilmington. The last time we saw Claire (Caítriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), Claire had been separated from her husband by the Committee of Safety led by Richard Brown (Chris Larkin) and taken to Wilmington. The lady of Fraser’s Ridge had been charged with the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) and is faacing a date with the hangman’s noose.

Presumably, Wilmington is where we return to at the start of season 7 as Jamie attempts to save his Sassanach from death. With a lot of focus on the town, some of the show’s cast, in a video released by Outlander, takes us on a behind-the-scenes tour of one of its biggest sets with varying links to the Frasers at different points throughout the series so far. We are welcomed along by Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), Sophie Skelton (Brianna MacKenzie), and Heughan. Rankin expresses just how detailed and impressive the set is, focusing on the level of craftsmanship and attention to detail before adding, “One of my favorite parts of working on the show is coming into this…is dropping into this…it just brings everything alive in such a real, tangible way.”

The cast then takes us to some of the “iconic” spots for the Frasers within the town, like where Skelton’s Brianna first met her father. “She met Jamie for the very first time just around that corner…” Skelton tries to explain before Heughan jokingly chimes in, “…while Jamie was relieving himself, a very iconic moment.” More significant moments like when Brianna meets Claire also took place here. Wilmington has been a big part of the Frasers’ lives, with a good number of their scenes shot in this created American town in the middle of Scotland.

Image via Starz

As we go through the set, it is revealed that some of the buildings are just facades while others were fully constructed. Heughan reveals how boats arrive in a port city on a landlocked set, brilliant stuff. With season eight already confirmed as the final season, Skelton teases fans of some “very cool things may be set to happen in Season 7.” So we are bound to return to Port Wilmington to find out.

While it has been announced that Outlander will end with an eighth season. When one journey ends another begins. Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel to the series has been announced by STARZ and it will follow the lives of Jamie Fraser's parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie delving deeper into Jamie’s origins.

Outlander Season 7 is expected to air this summer on STARZ. Check out the behind the scenes video below: