There are very few series quite like Starz's Outlander. The historical epic first aired in 2014, and more than a decade later, it has continued to thrill and surprise in equal measure. The show is in its seventh season with its second batch of episodes set to deliver the season finale titled, A Hundred Thousand Angels, on January 17, 2025. In Season 7, Episode 15, the pivotal Battle of Monmouth—a pivotal conflict in the Revolutionary War — is front and center of the episode even as the Continental Army seeks to win a significant victory. The episode would end with Claire (Caitríona Balfe) caught in the crossfire while she tends to wounded and fallen troops. Her fate remains unknown, but with one episode left, minds and thoughts can begin to turn to Season 8.

The eighth season of Outlander will be its last, wrapping up an intense tale of love, sacrifice and commitment across time. One of the characters who has begun to come back to her own is Sophie Skelton's Bree. Alone in her 20th-century storyline, Brianna battles kidnapper Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton), who seeks to take her children for his own nefarious purposes. Just as her father would, Bree is more than ready to kill to protect her family, and even return through the stones to keep everyone safe. Speaking with Town & Country, the actress previews the show's final chapter, and offers some insight into what audiences should expect. “I'm really proud of season 8,” she says. “I'm excited for people to see it because I think it's because we weren't sure if 7 was the end or not. I think 8 really does justice to the entire story as a whole.”

Much has happened in Season 7 of Outlander, which has most certainly put many fans of the show through a lot and Skelton is more than aware of that. However, while suggesting that while Season 7 will mellow out towards the end, Season 8 will ramp up the emotional heat once more. Explaining, the actress says:

“The final season is going to blow people's minds a little bit. The fans have been put through the wringer coming into the second half of this season—we've really played with the emotional heartstrings. But I feel like the end of the season is just a bit more of a nice sigh of relief, maybe a little bit more peaceful. But then season 8 we're just going to mess you up again emotionally. I think it's a really big and a really magnificent season. I’m excited for the fans to get to see it.”

Bree and Roger Have Grown During the Course of 'Outlander'

Image via Starz

Over the course of Outlander's impressive run, Balfe's Claire and Sam Heughan's James Fraser have served as our favorite couple. Through many challenges together, it was not shocking that the pair revealed deep emotions when it came to the series ending. However, besides Claire and Jamie, Outlander does offer another beloved couple in Skelton's Bree and Richard Rankin's Roger. Just like Bree's parents, the younger couple have grown over the course of their relationship and Skelton points that out to Collider regarding how Bree and Roger handled Rob Cameron's interference in their family unit. She explains, saying:

"Yeah, it’s fight or flight, and they whip into action pretty quickly. I think it’s nice to show how much the relationship has progressed through this little spot of trauma, as well, because I think old Roger and Bree might have left this tear them apart, probably bickering and arguing or whatever. There’s so much unspoken planning in that scene where we decide what to do. It’s really sweet. They’re just like, “Okay, this is what we’re doing. We agree with each other. It doesn’t have to be a long convo. Let’s just go get our son.”

Outlander Season 7 finale, A Hundred Thousand Angels, airs Friday 17 January 2025. All past episodes of Outlander are available to stream on Starz.

Outlander
Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion.
Release Date August 9, 2014
Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin , John Bell , Duncan Lacroix , Tobias Menzies , César Domboy , Caitlin O'Ryan , Lauren Lyle , Grant O'Rourke , Graham McTavish , Paul Gorman , Charles Vandervaart , Stephen Walters , David Berry , Sarah Collier
Main Genre Sci-Fi
Seasons 7

