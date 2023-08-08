The Big Picture Outlander fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Sam Heughan fought for an 8th season, ensuring a satisfactory ending to the beloved series.

With only one season left, the TV adaptation will have a different ending from the books, as it's unlikely the writers will fit three remaining books into a single season.

Fans should prepare for a "droughtlander" as they anxiously await the latter half of Season 7 with no current release date announced following the mid-season finale.

TV lovers fear nothing quite like the premature and inconclusive ending of their beloved shows. This very scenario could have become a reality for devoted fans of the historical drama Outlander, were it not for the intervention of the show's lead actor, Sam Heughan. For Heughan who has portrayed the fan-favorite character, Highland warrior Jamie Fraser since the show's inception in 2014, Outlander has become much more than just another gig. The Scottish actor has candidly expressed that the show holds personal significance to him, thus, when discussions arose among producers about potentially leaving fans in a state of longing by ending the series inconclusively with Season 7, Heughan took it upon himself to advocate for another season prioritizing fans' connection to the series.

Outlander is based on a series of best-selling books by esteemed author, Diana Gabaldon. Presently, 9 out of a planned 10-novel series, have been written with Season 7 currently corresponding with the timeline of the 7th book, An Echo in the Bone. However, with only one season left before the show concludes, the TV adaptation will likely have a different ending from its source material, as it would seemingly be an unfeasible undertaking to compress details from three remaining books into a single season.

Regardless, Heughan is pushing to make sure that the series gets a decisive ending. In his recent interview with The Herald, the actor shared details of his involvement in pushing for an 8th season. “We were supposed to finish this season and I didn’t want to finish without finishing the story and that is the reason why we are going back to do one more,” Heughan said. “I want to finish the story, not only for myself but for the fans. It wouldn’t feel satisfactory to just end it, left in the air."

He further went on to reveal his plans to influence the series' ending saying;

“Having said that, Diana is still writing the 10th book and there is plenty more that we haven’t been able to cover. We will have to end it some way. Perhaps not a way that the books end it. I am pushing for a different ending, but I don’t think I am going to get what I want. Whatever the writers do, I guess we will find out. I don’t think it is ever going to be satisfactory for everyone, but hopefully we can get to a place where at least our Outlander is told. It won’t be the full book, but at least it’s our story, and it will hopefully give some sort of finality.”

The Onset of 'Droughtlander' Is Creeping Closer For Fans

Fans are currently gearing up for Season 7's mid-season finale set to air this Friday, August 11. This will be succeeded by a stretch that fans refer to as 'droughtlander,' signifying the interval during which they must patiently await the show's return for its latter half, at a date yet to be disclosed. Additionally, Season 8 has encountered disruptions due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as filming will only begin when the strikes are over, leaving an air of uncertainty regarding just when the hard-won Season 8 courtesy of Sam Heughan will premiere.

