Ladies and Gents! We have arrived! Today marks the end of what has been a lengthy Droughtlander as Season 7 Part 2 of the beloved Starz series, Outlander, returns to screens today. Our most beloved couple, Claire (Caitríona Balfe), a World War II nurse, and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a highlander, will be returning home to Bonnie Scotland as the Frasers continue to navigate life with the Revolutionary War rumbling in the background. Once the second half of the hit series premieres, fans can begin to look forward to the eighth and final season of the show, which has already wrapped filming. But how will the hit series come to a satisfying conclusion?

Outlander is based on the book series of the same name penned by Diana Gabaldon, and developed by Ronald D. Moore. While the onscreen television adaptation is set to wrap its run, Gabaldon is yet to complete the ten novel book series. The final season will cater to the events in the ninth book, Go Tell the Bees I Am Gone and bits from the unreleased and untitled final book of the series. Series producer Maril Davis, while speaking in an interview with ScreenRant, discussed the challenge of crafting a satisfying conclusion for the series in tandem with the novels. The producer reassures Outlander's ending will honor both the show’s legacy and the ongoing book series, saying:

"We haven't actually finished the edit for season 8, so that ending is still to be written in some ways. But I think it's very hard to close the chapter on something where we know the story continues, so the writers and [showrunner Matthew B. Roberts] have crafted something that is hopefully satisfying for our fans, even though we know there's probably still a book to go. I think what we have will be very satisfying and emotional, and a fitting end to a series that no one wants to end. I think it's hard to end something where you feel like that journey is still continuing, and you don't want to step on Diana's toes. There are so many things in there, so I'm very pleased so far. I don't know what the ending is yet, as it's still to be written in some ways, but I think fans will be very pleased."

There is not yet a release date for the eighth season of Outlander. However, franchise creator, Gabaldon, has long since approved of how the television series ends, saying, "It was well done, I think it will work very nicely." The question has always lingered, "How will both the series and the novels dovetail, if Gabaldon is yet to finish her writing?" Davis and Gabaldon, while speaking in a separate interview earlier in the month, confirmed how it will work out. "Season 7 actually encompasses the last little part of book six, because we didn't, weren't able to finish in Season 6, then books seven and eight. Season 8 will be book nine... I wish we had more of book ten," Davis said, to which Gabaldon adds, "[And] little pieces of book 10."

There's Much to Look Forward to in Season 7 Part 2 of 'Outlander'

Without looking too far ahead, there is a lot to be hyped about heading into the second part of Season 7. Claire and Jamie will return to Scotland, which is likely to be a tense affair. Richard Rankin, who plays Roger MacKenzie, and Sophie Skelton, who plays Brianna "Bree" Fraser MacKenzie, his wife, will both have to work hard to be reunited with one another after being separated across time. While it's generally not easy being a Fraser, there is set to be a targeted plot in the coming episodes which will threaten both Frasers and Mackenzies alike.

Outlander Season 7, Part 2, which features eight episodes, premieres today, November 22. You can watch the first seven seasons of Outlander on Starz.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

WATCH ON STARZ