Well, that has been something. The seventh and penultimate season Starz's adaptation of Diana Gabaldon's bestselling book series, Outlander, has run its full course. Season 7 was an incredibly emotional affair, with the season tossing up a variety of twists and turns anywhere one turned. One of the most unexpected twists came in the second half of the season, with news that Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) had apparently died while at sea. That news triggered a series of events which ended up with Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Lord John Grey (David Berry), married and consumating said marriage — albeit in grief.

Upon Jamie's return, the fallout was expectedly massive, with the friendship between the two falling apart before our eyes. As we look ahead to Season 8, and amidst the other challenges the pair have to face in their lives. Heughan has teased Jamie and Lord John's contentious relationship going forward, and how the pair might make it back into the loving embrace of friendship. Speaking with What to Watch, Heughan explains that the pair have always shared a complicated hsitory, with Lord John's feelings towards Jamie leaning more romantic. However, their shared love for for William (Charles Vandervaart), might ultimately see them reconciled. The actor's comments read:

"I think it's setting them up very much apart. In Season 8, there's a lot of work that they will have to do to become friends again. And who knows if they will. They have so much history, it's probably one of the most interesting relationships, I think, outside of Jamie and Claire, and I love working with David Berry. He's just the most incredible actor, so thoughtful, and he brings such nuance to that character. I love that relationship because they started out as enemies, as a prisoner and his jailer. Then there's this love that John Grey has for Jamie and Jamie loves John as a friend, and I think that has also complicated things in some way. But at this point, they're also both fathers to William and he certainly has both of their qualities. So there's a lot for them to work through and I think yeah, it could take a long time for them to be playing chess again."

There is an inherent need for these two fine gentlemen to settle their latest quabble. While Jamie has a right to feel wronged, one cannot entirely blame Lord John either. However, with pressing issues like William getting to grips with his parentage and the likelihood of Jamie's firstborn daughter, Faith, who he believed was stillborn in season 2, being alive, there is a need to move on from this latest spat.

We Might Escape a Droughtlander This Time Around

Season 7 of Outlander might have aired, but the story of the Frasers doesn't end just yet. There's still one more season to go before the Starz adaptation takes a bow. However, while we wait for the original series' final salvo, fans of the show can begin getting to grips with the spin-off, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The focus of the series will be on Claire's parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) as well as Jamie's, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). Original Outlander showrunner, Matthew B. Roberts, returns as showrunner and executive producer for the prequel. Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis and Jim Kohlberg all also serve as executive producers.

Outlander Season 7 is available to stream on the Starz app. There is no official release date is set for Outlander: Blood of My Blood except that it's expected this summer. Catch up on past episodes of Outlander now on Starz. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

