Most shows try to go out with a bang in their final season. Some bring back beloved characters and even integrate minor fan favorites into the narrative. But for Outlander, that won't be the case as the show concludes with Season 8. Outlander's co-showrunner Matthew B. Roberts revealed to TV Line that Jenny Fraser Murray (Kristin Atherton) will not appear in Season 8, a departure from the original events in the source material. Roberts explained that with fewer episodes in the final season, the show's creatives opted to focus on stories that had a direct impact on the main characters, Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitríona Balfe), and sadly, Jenny's was not one of them. He contrasted the show's lack of real estate to follow Diana Gabaldon's books, saying,

“The brief was: Nothing that doesn’t affect Jamie and Claire gets in. It’s gotta affect Jamie and Claire. All the main characters do, so they’re a part of it. But that’s the drive. [Having a side plot] makes the books so readable and fun. But when you have 10 episodes, you have to stay literally on track.”

What Happens to Jenny Now?