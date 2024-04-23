The Big Picture Outlander's epic time-travelling romance has spanned centuries and historical events, leaving fans enthralled for nearly a decade.

The emotional farewell for the cast and crew as they film the final season highlights the bond built over the show's 10-year run.

While the ending remains a mystery, the upcoming prequel and Part 2 of Season 7 in November 2024 continue to keep fans eagerly anticipating more.

The thrilling, time-travelling romance epic that is Outlander, has brought us arguably one of the most brilliant, throughly enthralling stories ever. When you consider it spans several years, different historical events, across different centuries makes it even more impressive. The STARZ historical drama, follows World War II nurse, Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe) and her 18th-century love, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) as they attempt to build a life across centuries. After seven seasons, with the second batch of episodes for the seventh season yet to arrive, Outlander is set to bow out with its eighth and final season, which is currently in production. It has been a brilliant run for the series' leads, and as it all wraps up, it is proving to be an emotional farewell.

Outlander is based on a series of best-selling books by the brilliant author, Diana Gabaldon. While the show has garnered an immense following during its near decade long run, series star, Heughan lobbied for the show to wrap with an eighth season. Now in the midst of filming the final stretch, Heughan's co-star Balfe, while speaking to VIP Magazine, revealed that saying goodbye has been tough, making it an emotional time for the cast and crew. “It’s a strange thing to be at the end, but still have five months to go with filming," Caitríona said. “We had our first read through about a month ago. We all got a bit choked up because we’ve been together for over ten years and for better or worse, we’re totally a family. We’ve all grown up together on that show. We’ll be so sad to say goodbye to it.”

How 'Outlander' Ends Remains Unknown, But The Story Will Continue

Close

Part 1 of season seven has brought the American Revolutionary War to fore, and as cannons go off all across the new world, we stand baited breath as to what comes next in the concluding part of the show. Balfe, who is also a director on the show, admits that as of this moment, she is not aware of how the story ends. “I don’t even know what’s happening in the end, they’re keeping it very top secret,” she says. “What we do know though is that you can never please everybody, but we all just hope that they [the writers] make what they believe is the best version and we have to hope people aren’t too upset." That sounds rather ominous, does it not? She goes on to joke, “But they’re going to get a prequel, so the audience will forget about us very quickly."

That prequel Balfe is referring to is, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which is currently in production in Scotland. The upcoming prequel is set to follow the story of Claire and Jamie's parents. The prequel does not have a release date yet. However, before we begin to worry about that, we have Part 2 of Season 7 set to arrive in November 2024, and an entire eighth season to get through first.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres in November 2024. You can watch the first seven seasons of Outlander on Starz.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

