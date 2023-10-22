Diana Gabaldon's genre-bending Outlander book series was always perfect for a television adaptation, making it no surprise that the success and longevity of Outlander has been so strong. Over the course of seven adored seasons, Outlander has staked its claim as one of the best historical shows Netflix has to offer, pulling in millions of viewers across its almost 10-year run. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, with it being announced that the upcoming eighth season of Outlander would be its last. With that in mind, the pressure is certainly on to see the show go out with a bang, with the destiny of Claire and Jamie currently up in the air.

Plenty of speculation is swirling around the fandom, and with news slowly trickling out about the pending ending, here is everything we know about Outlander Season 8.

When Will 'Outlander' Season 8 Be Released?

Unfortunately, Outlander Season 8, like many other shows, has been delayed because of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Thankfully, a historical deal has finally been reached for the WGA strike, which will see plenty of productions restart. Because of this, many have speculated that we may not see Outlander Season 8 until late 2024 or possibly even 2025.

Where Can I Watch 'Outlander' Season 8?

Just like the show's previous seasons, Season 8 of Outlander will be available to watch on Starz. A subscription package to Starz is currently available with prices starting at $2.99, with all seven available seasons of the show currently streaming on the Starz app.

Is There A Trailer For 'Outlander' Season 8?

As it currently stands, there is not yet a trailer for Season 8. With production halted, any promotional material may be quite some time away. To keep up to date with any and all info relating to Outlander Season 8 and to make sure you find out as soon as a trailer is released, sign up and stay tuned to Collider.

How Many Episodes Will There Be In 'Outlander' Season 8?

Unlike previous seasons, Season 8 will only consist of 10 episodes in total. Unsurprisingly, this is due to the months of striking by the WGA, with the decision to cut the episode count to keep the ending quality as high as possible, a decision many other shows have also had to make.

Who Is In 'Outlander' Season 8?

Of course, Claire and Jamie Fraser, played by Caitríona Balfe (Belfast) and Sam Heughan (Love Again) respectively, will be reprising their starring roles for Season 8. Over seven seasons, Claire and Jamie's blossoming relationship has been the backbone of the show, with both actors successfully finding the true nuance of this time-bending romance. However, many do feel the time has come for their tale to finish, with even Sam Heughan himself suggesting that Season 8 would be a great place to conclude the story.

Season 8 of Outlander will follow the events of Diana Gabaldon's ninth book, Go Tell The Bees That I'm Gone. It is because of this information that we are able to deduce that beloved characters such as Sophie Skelton (Ren) as Brianna and Richard Rankin (Burnt) as Roger will be appearing, as well as David Berry (A Place to Call Home) as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart (Lost in Space) as William Ransom, and John Bell (The Hobbit) as Ian Fraser Murray. With the stakes higher than ever as this twisting tale ends, perhaps some new famous faces may also be joining the cast, with full ensemble information yet to be announced.

What Will 'Outlander' Season 8 Be About?

As mentioned previously, Season 8 will follow Gabaldon's ninth book, Go Tell The Bees That I'm Gone. Set against the backdrop of the American Revolutionary War, the book once again puts Claire and Jamie's relationship under threat, with cracks in their family unit beginning to show. As well as this, the paranoia surrounding lurking conspiracists like Season 7's Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) starts to create divides between them. Of course, as has happened before, the writers of Outlander may choose to divert slightly from the events of the book, with Season 7 itself potentially hinting at what may be to come. In Season 7 and beyond, the very real separation of fathers and sons through war is discussed with precision, something even Sam Heughan himself has referred to, with that theme expected to continue into the show's final outing.

However, after a lukewarm reception to Season 7 saw many asking more questions than were answered, the writers will surely have plans to tie up all loose threads in time for the final credits to roll. Beyond all, there is absolutely no doubt that the epic saga that has been Jamie and Claire's romance will find its poignant ending, with Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, saying in reference to both Season 7 and 8, "For nearly a decade ‘Outlander’ has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion. But before we close this chapter, there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story".

Who Is Behind 'Outlander' Season 8?

A stellar cast has been backed up by an equally talented crew throughout Outlander's seven-season run, with Season 8 looking no different. Season 8 will see the return of executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, and Maril Davis who have all found success on the show before. As well as this, writer Diana Gabaldon will resume her role in the creative oversight of production, with other behind-the-scenes appointments yet to be disclosed.

Will This Be The End Of 'The Outlander' Franchise?

Do not despair Outlander fans, as, following the ending of Outlander Season 8, a prequel show titled Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be released. Following the lives of Jamie's mother and father, Ellen and Brian, the series will launch on Starz and align with the same storytelling style as the current Outlander series.