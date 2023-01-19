Fan favorite series Outlander has been renewed for the eighth and final season, STARZ has announced. The final season will consist of ten episodes, following an extended 16-episode Season 7, which is currently in production in Scotland. Over the course of six seasons, the series based on author Diana Gabaldon’s books has won fans' hearts and seamlessly blends various genres of history, science fiction, romance, and adventure in one amazing story.

Season 6 saw Claire and Jamie’s struggles to protect those they love, as they try to set up a life in colonial America. Set against the backdrop of impending revolution, the two have built a home together at Fraser's Ridge, which they must now protect. Season 7 will take their story forward as we’d see what happens when you become an outsider in your own home. “For nearly a decade ‘Outlander’ has won the hearts of audiences worldwide and we’re pleased to bring Claire and Jamie’s epic love story to a proper conclusion,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming for STARZ. She further added:

“But before we close this chapter there is plenty of their passionate story to tell over the course of 26 new episodes and even more to explore of this dynamic world and its origin story. We’re thrilled to continue to partner with Matthew, Maril and Ronald and can’t wait to see where their alluring storytelling takes us next.”

Created by Ronald D. Moore, the series has received various Emmy and Golden Globe nominations along with winning multiple People's Choice Awards, Critics Awards and Saturn Awards. The science fiction series stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley, Paul Gorman as Josiah Beardsley and Keziah Beardsley. Further rounding off the cast are newcomers Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Image via Starz

RELATED: 11 Shows Like 'Outlander' to Watch for More Sweeping Historical Romance

Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. While Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Balfe, and Heughan serve as executive producers.

The extended 16-episode-long Outlander Season 7 is expected to air this summer on STARZ. You can check out the Season 6 trailer below: