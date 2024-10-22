The Droughtlander is nearly over. In exactly one month from the day of this publication, the second part of Outlander Season 7 will premiere on November 22 on Starz. While it would be lovely to return to the epic, historical and magical love tale of Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan), audiences must constantly recall that a permanent Droughtlander is looming as the show is billed to end after its eighth season. Filming on the final season recently wrapped, and now series star, Heughan, has offered insight into the state of production.

Speaking during the Happy Sad Confused podcast’s 10th-anniversary celebration, Heughan described what filming the series' final episode felt like. "Yes, yeah, no, we have. We finished two weeks ago," he said when asked about the eighth and final season. Heughan goes on to explain that while the series finale has been filmed, the season has had to under go some reshoots. "We shot our final episode – eight seasons, 101 episodes, 11 years, and I go back to work on Monday. We have to do a bunch of pickups. So, yeah, it's, it's been a rollercoaster. We're still a long way off. I am just here to promote season seven, part two," the actor added. Heughan's comments suggest that a release date for Outlander's final rodeo might still be some ways off.

When Outlander returns next month, the show will see Claire and Jamie returning to Scotland to visit family before a return to America. it is not a visit that will go entirely smoothly, as Jamie has unfinished business with his second wife, Laoighaire McKenzie (Nell Hudson) and Claire has to have some difficult conversations with the rest of his family. Across time, Bree (Sophie Skelton) and Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) are battling to get back to each other even as Roger strives to retrieve Jem from whoever kidnapped him. When your last name is Fraser, or you are married to one, things don't exactly go as planned.

Across Time - Love Can Endure

Image via Starz

The end might be near for Outlander, but Starz has already announced a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which hopes to keep the romance and mystery onscreen. Blood of My Blood tells the story of Jamie and Claire's respective parents, and is currently in production and will premiere sometime in 2025. Claire’s parents, Henry Beauchamp and Julia Mortiston, will be played by Jeremy Irvine and Hermoine Corfield, respectively. On the other hand, Jamie’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie, will be played by Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres in November 2024. You can watch the first seven seasons of Outlander on Starz. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the future of Outlander.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

WATCH ON STARZ