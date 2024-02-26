The Big Picture Filming for Outlander Season 8 is set to resume soon with the only setback being unpredictable Scottish weather.

A new prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood , will focus on the lives and love stories of Jamie and Claire's parents.

Starz has not announced a premiere date for the second part of Outlander Season 7.

Bits about Outlander Season 8, the show's final season, have begun to trickle in. According to Outlander's Executive Producer Maril Davis, production is set to resume as soon as one minor issue resolves itself. Filming in Scotland has a lot of perks for the show, including beautiful sceneries that lend authenticity to it, but it's not all flowers and sunshine. And in this case, production could use some sunshine. The official Outlander Instagram account shared two images, one featuring Outlander star Catriona Balfe and Davis, while the other has Balfe's costar Sam Heughan. The post is captioned "Soaking in the moments before filming begins on #Outlander Season 8… no matter the weather!" Davis reposted the caption to her Instagram Stories with the caption "Rain rain go away... Season 8 (filming) is on its way."

In the first image featuring Balfe and Davis huddled together, one can see the dark rain-bearing clouds in the skies of Scotland. The changing weather seems to be the greatest problem that keeps interrupting the production. The second image shows Heughan flashing a peace sign at the camera. From his attire, he seems to be resting after a workout session because keeping the Jamie Fraser body is no easy task.

The 'Outlander' World Is Expanding

Image via Starz

News that Outlander Season 8 is currently filming comes on the heels of another exciting update shared a few weeks ago about a new show in the Outlander universe. Production recently began for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the prequel series that will tell the lives and love stories of Jamie and Claire's parents'. In Outlander: Blood of my Blood, Jamie Roy, and HarrietSlater play Brian Fraser and Ellen Mackenzie, Jamie's parents. JeremyIrvine and HermoineCorfield play Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston, Claire's parents. Tony Curran also joined the show as Lord Lovat, Jamie Fraser’s grandfather, in a series regular role.

Season 8 won't premiere anytime soon because Starz has yet to set a premiere date for the second part of Season 7. Fans have waited eagerly for the announcement since the eighth episode of the sixteen-episode season aired back in August 2023. The episode saw Jamie fight the second pivotal battle of Saratoga, while Roger and Brianna searched for a missing Jemmy. The episode ended on a huge cliffhanger and fans can't wait to see the resolution.

Outlander Season 8 and Outlander: Blood of My Blood are set to be 10 episodes long each. All seasons of Outlander are available to watch on Netflix.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Seasons 8 Studio Starz

