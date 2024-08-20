The Big Picture Outlander fans can rejoice as Season 7 Part 2 premieres on November 22, ending the Droughtlander.

Production is already underway for the final season of the beloved series, with the original leads returning.

The show's ending remains a mystery, as author Diana Gabaldon's final work is yet to be published.

Fans of the hit STARZ historical drama, Outlander, have a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Thankfully, come Friday, November 22, the Droughtlander will be over as the eagerly anticipated second half of Season 7 will premiere. Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app and other STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear television, new episodes will debut at 8:00 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. Sadly, after these next batch of episodes arrive, it would mean that the series is headed for a permanent Droughtlander, as the STARZ romance series is set to end with a final eighth season. Production is already underway in Scotland for this final dance, which means series leads, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan will be returning to set. In a new batch of images shared online, the pair are doing exactly that, as they braved the rainy weather to film scenes for the final season of the beloved series.

Both Balfe and Heughan could be spotted as they got back into character, donning their familiar costumes. Alongside horseback riding and cozy conversations in one another's arms, Balfe and Heughan were joined on set by their co-stars David Berry, Charles Vandervaart, and Carla Woodcock, all in appropriate attire. These set of set images comes a week after Sam and Caitriona shared photos from the final table read as they prepared to begin filming on the final season of Outlander. The posts carried with it a sense of deep emotion of the journey that the series and its creative minds have been through. None captured the moment quite like Caitriona who wrote, "Here we are...11 years 101 episodes and a whole lotta love, sweat and tears (and some blood)."

Before we make it to the final season, fans of Outlander will have to first make it through the second part of season 7. When the show returns in November, it will see Claire, Jamie and Young Ian (John Bell) most likely back home in Scotland. The trio have left the horrors of the war in the American colonies in the hopes of Jamie keeping his pledge to his sister to bring her son home.

How Does The Story End For 'Outlander'?

Exactly how STARZ's Outlander series ends is pretty much unknown. Based on the bestselling novels by Diana Gabaldon, much of what has transpired in the romance series so far is covered in the books. However, Gabaldon's final work is yet to make it to print and, as such, the final season might have to find its own way, albeit with the author's input. When quizzed in April about how it all potentially ends, Balfe stated that it is all "top secret" stuff. “I don’t even know what’s happening in the end, they’re keeping it very top secret,” she says. “What we do know though is that you can never please everybody, but we all just hope that they [the writers] make what they believe is the best version and we have to hope people aren’t too upset," the actress said.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres in November 2024. You can watch the first seven seasons of Outlander on Starz. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the future of Outlander.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8 Studio Starz

