For nearly a decade, we have been thrilled by the epic, time-traveling romance shared by Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe). This epic tale of love and family overcoming in the face of often traumatic challenges — as is the Outlander way — is set to write its final chapter as production has begun on the eighth and final season. As the cameras begin to roll, we are sure to be treated to little snippets of what one might expect when the long-running STARZ show makes its final appearance. In that spirit of info sharing, series leads Balfe and Heughan have shared a new behind-the-scenes video in which they tease new sets, new characters, and some "old" faces.

Throughout the entirety of Outlander's run, there have been many characters that audiences have come to love beyond Jamie and Claire. Characters like the brash Dougal MacKenzie (Graham McTavish) and the ever-reliable Murtagh Fitzgibbons (Duncan Lacroix) are a couple among many whom we would have liked to have on the show through to its end. However, while we might not get Murtagh and Dougal, the final season of Outlander will see Claire and Jamie be reunited with other members of their family. In this new video shared, Balfe and Heughan announced the conclusion of their first week of filming season 8, and the pair teased the arrival of new cast members and new sets. The Frasers of the Ridge also revealed the return of a beloved couple from seasons past, Marsali (Lauren Lyle) and Fergus Fraser (César Domboy).

Besides Jaime and Claire's biological daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), the pair also share an adopted son, Fergus, whom they took in during a previous trip to France many seasons prior. In recent times, Marsali and Fergus have been responsible for keeping the Ridge bubbling and alive, given the number of children the couple share. We last saw the beloved couple in Season 6, after they had been through a traumatic experience that could have ended with losing a newborn and Fergus. The couple ultimately moved to Wilmington, with Fergus taking on the printer's life with Jamie's blessing.

The 'Outlander' Journey Continues

The end of the current Droughtlander is nigh, yet so far away, with Part 2 of Season 7 set to arrive in November 2024. When Outlander does finally return, it will have been well over a year since Part 1 aired in August 2023. In Part 2, Jamie and Claire will have left the Revolutionary War behind, — at least for a bit — and returned to Scotland to tie up loose ends before the final season. When Outlander eventually bows out, it will leave behind one of TV's strongest characters ever in Claire Fraser. However, as one story ends, another begins with the prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which is currently in production. The new prequel will follow the story of Claire and Jamie's parents.

Outlander Season 7 Part 2 premieres in November. Check out the new behind-the-scenes video above.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8

