The final chapter of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser's (Caitriona Balfe) epic love story is being written as Season 8 of the long-running Starz series Outlander is now in production. A behind-the-scenes short shared today confirmed that cameras are rolling on the final season, with the pair of stars walking through the history of the show together before they jump in front of the camera for the last time. Although there's still a long wait until the series's conclusion reaches screens everywhere, it gives a brief look behind the curtain at all the costumes and props utilized throughout the historical romantic drama's decade-long run.

Watch the new set video below.