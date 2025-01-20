Based on the novels by Diana Gabaldon, the time travel romance series, Outlander, has ended its run for its penultimate season. After launching themselves into the depths of the Revolutionary War in the show's latest season, its hard to say exactly how Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) have emerged on the other side. The pair have faced challenges with the potential to tear their family apart, but they seem to be ready to give us one more season. Season 8 of Outlander is set to end this epic love tale, and a new teaser points towards the idea that till the very end, Jamie will love Claire with everything he has.

For alot of fans, focus will turn in anticipation to the eighth and final season, and Jamie and Claire will seek to make it through somewhat intact. The clip released by Starz has Heughan's Jamie saying, "And the day shall come when we do part. If my last words are not, "I love you," you ken it's because I dinna have time." While that could be described blandly as Jamie once more expressing his love for his Sassenach. There is a more cynical angle to it, that perhaps by the time Outlander Season 8 draws to a conclusion, Jamie and Claire might be separated...permanently.

Season 8 Will Finish on An Explosive Note

Claire and Jamie's romance is certainly one to look out for as the Starz original series draws to a close. Other stars within the series, like Sophie Skelton's Bree, will also garner a significant amount of focus. Whilst Bree and her husband, Roger (Richard Rankin), have had their fair share of drama in Season 7. Skelton had previously teased that Season 8 would bring even more drama, saying:

“The final season is going to blow people's minds a little bit. The fans have been put through the wringer coming into the second half of this season—we've really played with the emotional heartstrings. But I feel like the end of the season is just a bit more of a nice sigh of relief, maybe a little bit more peaceful. But then season 8 we're just going to mess you up again emotionally. I think it's a really big and a really magnificent season. I’m excited for the fans to get to see it.”

While the original series will end with Season 8, fans of the show will also get to enjoy the spin-off, Outlander: Blood of My Blood. The focus of the series will be on Claire's parents, Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) as well as Jamie's, Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). Speaking in December, Gabaldon discussed just how much involvement the author has in the upcoming series. Gabaldon said, “It’s so much easier than writing novels. It takes me three weeks tops to write a scene. I will be writing a script for the prequel [Blood of My Blood] and one for Season 8 [of Outlander].”

Outlander Season 7 is available to stream on the Starz app. There is no official release date is set for Outlander: Blood of My Blood except that it's expected this summer. Catch up on past episodes of Outlander now on Starz. Stay with Collider for the latest updates.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin , John Bell , Duncan Lacroix , Tobias Menzies , César Domboy , Caitlin O'Ryan , Lauren Lyle , Grant O'Rourke , Graham McTavish , Paul Gorman , Charles Vandervaart , Stephen Walters , David Berry , Sarah Collier Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 7 Character(s) Claire Randall Fraser , Jamie Fraser , Brianna Randall , Roger Wakefield , Ian Fraser Murray , Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser , Frank Randall / Jonathan Black Jack Randall , Fergus Claudel Fraser , Lizzie Wemyss , Marsali MacKimmie Fraser , Rupert MacKenzie , Dougal MacKenzie , Josiah / Keziah Beardsley , William Ransom , Angus Mhor , Lord John Grey , Mrs. Bug Story By Ronald D. Moore Writers Ronald D. Moore , Matthew B. Roberts Network Starz Directors Metin Hüseyin , Jamie Payne Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts Expand

