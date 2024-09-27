This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

All good things must come to an end. Just days after celebrating 100 episodes, it was announced on Instagram that Outlander has officially wrapped filming, for good. To commemorate wrapping the eighth and final season, which is over ten years in the making, production shared a post on Instagram with all the cast members set to appear in the season. The cast members held clapperboards with the episode number, the phrase "It's a wrap," and the take varying for all cast members. It is a clever play on what cast members will take from their time on the show or set. The post featured a caption as the team said goodbye to a show that has meant so much to many people.

"'Nothing is lost, Sassenach, only changed.' Today marks the final day of filming on the final season of #Outlander. Words cannot express the gratitude owed to each and every hard-working cast and crew member who brought this incredible series to life and every single fan who supports it with passion, creativity, and dedication. Outlander really is more than just a show, it’s a family, and while filming might be ending, there’s so much more to this journey that’s just beginning. Sláinte! (PS: our eagle-eyed fans might notice some of the clapboards include what our cast members want to take from set. What would YOU steal?)"

The post's image carousel features cast members present in the final season. The first image features the Frasers, Sam Heughan (Jamie) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire). From their clapperboard, they will take everything from the set. Sophie Skelton (Brianna) wants to take a Mustang, while Richard Rankin (Roger) wants his dignity. David Berry (Lord John) wants a ring; John Bell (Young Ian) a tomahawk and war club; Charles Vandervaart (William) a gorget. Izzy Meikle-Small (Rachel) wants her bonnet while Lauren Lyle (Marsali) and Cesar Domboy (Fergus) have a regular clapperboard. Diarmaid Murtagh (Buck) wants his character's ring, but executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis don't want their crew to go. The final two images in the index circle back to Balfe and Heughan with even different things they want to take. After 11 years, Balfe wants a nice nap, while Heughan wants Jamie's kilt.

Dinnae Fash, There Will Be More 'Outlander'

While the final season has wrapped, it won't hit our screens soon. First, we must learn what happened to Jem. How did Claire and Jamie's trip to Scotland fair? Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will answer all these questions when it debuts on September 22. The new episodes tease a blast from the past with the return of Graham McTavish and Lotte Verbeek in their early characters. A prequel series is in production as the flagship series prepares to say goodbye.Outlander: Blood of My Blood tells the story of Jamie and Claire's respective parents in different parts of the world. The series will premiere sometime in 2025.

Outlander Season 8 does not have a premiere date yet, but watch the second part of Season 7 on Starz.

