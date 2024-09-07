As Caitríona Balfe wraps up filming on the long-running series Outlander, she opened up to Collider’s Steve Weintraub at the Toronto International Film Festival about her feelings on the emotional end of the beloved show. Balfe, who has played Claire Fraser for over a decade, shared the whirlwind of emotions she’s experiencing as the series nears its conclusion.

Reflecting on the journey, Balfe said, "It's wild. It's wild coming to the end. I feel every emotion possible sometimes all at the same time. We had our 100th episode the other day. We had a big moment for that. It's been amazing."

After 11 years of playing the iconic time-traveling character, it’s no surprise that saying goodbye to Outlander is bittersweet for Balfe. The show has been a massive part of her career and life, but she is also eager for the next chapter. "The show has given me so much and it's going to be really sad to say goodbye to it, but it's also kind of exciting to move on to the next stage," she shared.

Caitriona Balfe Doesn't Know How 'Outlander' Ends

While fans are anxious to know how Outlander will wrap up, Balfe revealed that even the cast has been kept in the dark about certain aspects of the final script.

“The last script, I don't think any of us have read the full script. I think they're still keeping parts of it to themselves until the very day that we film it. It's kind of interesting, I can't give any spoilers because I don't know.”

Balfe’s reflections on Outlander came as part of a conversation about her latest project, The Cut, which also stars Orlando Bloom. The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, is already creating buzz, showcasing Balfe’s continued rise in the world of cinema. But as she moves forward, it’s clear that Outlander has left a lasting imprint on her both professionally and personally.

As Outlander enters its final phase, Balfe’s portrayal of Claire Fraser will remain an indelible part of the show’s legacy. Her emotional farewell to the series marks the end of an era, but for Balfe, it’s also the start of a new adventure. Outlander Season 7 Part 2 will premiere in November 2024, with fans eagerly awaiting how the story of Claire and Jamie Fraser will conclude in Season 8. For those looking to catch up, the first seven seasons are currently available to stream on Starz.

Stay tuned for more from TIFF, and special thanks to our sponsor Range Rover.

Outlander Release Date April 24, 2008 Director Howard McCain Cast James Caviezel , Sophia Myles , Jack Huston John Hurt , Cliff Saunders , Patrick Stevenson Runtime 115 Writers Dirk Blackman , Howard McCain

Watch on Starz