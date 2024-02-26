The Big Picture Outlander prequel Blood of My Blood will depict the early lives of some familiar characters from the Fraser Clan.

The series will explore Murtagh's loyalty and initial infatuation with Jamie's mother, as well as the MacKenzie family.

Blood of My Blood switches between two love stories in different time periods and promises to capture the essence of the flagship series.

A few more familiar Outlander faces are preparing to head back in time for the prequel series, Blood of My Blood. As production on the ten-episode first season continues in Scotland, Starz announced the casting of several key roles related to the Fraser Clan and their allies from the flagship show. Leading the new additions is Pistol alum Rory Alexander as a young Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser — initially played by Duncan LaCroix — alongside Sam Retford as the stubborn Dougal MacKenzie, Séamus McLean Ross as his older brother Colum MacKenzie, and Conor MacNeil as their insightful guide Ned Gowan. The latter three take on the roles originally embodied by Graham McTavish, Gary Lewis, and Bill Paterson.

Murtagh appeared throughout Outlander as a fiercely loyal protector of Clan Fraser, specifically his godson, Jamie (Sam Heughan). With Blood of My Bloodset to follow Jamie and Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) parents, his initial infatuation with Jamie's mother and his loyalty to her and his cousin Brian Fraser will likely be explored as their love story unfolds. The prequel also figures to shine more light on the MacKenzie family and, with the new additions, Colum's early days as their leader with Dougal by his side.

Alexander, Retford, Ross, and MacNeil will join the previously announced cast of Harriet Slater and Jamie Roy as Jamie's mother and father, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, alongside Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield as Claire's parents Henry Beauchamp and Julia Moriston. Tony Curran is also on board as Lord Lovat, Jamie's grandfather. Regarding the new additions and how Blood of My Blood will flesh out its familiar faces, series showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts said:

“We are thrilled to expand our season one cast with some well-known characters from the Outlander universe. We’re so excited to welcome Rory, Sam, Séamus, and Conor to the MacKenzie and Fraser clans and to explore the young journeys of these fan-favorite characters."

What's the Story of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood'?

Blood of My Blood will switch between the two parallel love stories of Jamie and Claire's parents set in separate time periods — the 18th century Scottish Highlands and WWI England respectively — well before the two time-divided lovers first crossed paths. Although plot details are scarce, Roberts confirmed it will match the sweeping feeling of the flagship historical romance series based on the work of author Diana Gabaldon, tracking the pairs at times when realizing true love is not guaranteed. Outlander series developers Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis will also serve as executive producers on the prequel.

While there's no release window yet for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, the flagship series will return with the back half of its seventh season later this year, plunging the Frasers headlong into the Revolutionary War just in time to celebrate the series's 10th anniversary on television. Cameras are also rolling for the show's eighth and final season. While we wait for more developments from the world of Outlander, check out our guide to the prequel series here for everything we know so far.

Outlander Claire Beauchamp Randall, a nurse in World War II, mysteriously goes back in time to Scotland in 1743. There, she meets a dashing Highland warrior and gets drawn into an epic rebellion. Release Date August 9, 2014 Cast Caitriona Balfe , Sam Heughan , Sophie Skelton , Richard Rankin Main Genre Drama Seasons 8

